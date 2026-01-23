Modi in Kerala: Satheesan slams PM for 'propagating communalism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Kerala on Friday (January 23) came in for criticism from Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan for “propagating communalism”.

In his speech in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi had targeted the Congress over its association with the Muslim League, accusing the party of promoting hardline elements in Kerala.

The prime minister had labelled the Congress as MMC — Muslim League Maoist Congress — and said it was important to remain vigilant against it, alleging that Kerala was being used as a "testing ground" for its strategies.

What Satheesan said

In a statement responding to Modi’s remarks, Satheesan said Modi had every right to visit Kerala and participate in official as well as party programmes.

"However, it is dangerous for someone occupying the office of the PM to openly propagate communalism from that position. Such conduct amounts to distorting the noble idea of India and undermining the core values of the nation," he said.

Satheesan alleged that there was nothing in Modi’s speech about the country’s future or Kerala’s priorities.

"Instead, the prime minister chose to speak only about communalism. His speech has made it abundantly clear that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar’s election agenda in Kerala is solely based on communalism," the Congress leader said.

Protecting secularism

Satheesan said Modi and the BJP would soon realise the secular nature of Kerala.

"The divisive politics and communal venom that they successfully deploy in several other states will not find acceptance on Kerala’s soil," he said.

According to Satheesan, protecting secularism stands at the top of the priority list of the Congress, the Muslim League and the UDF.

He said the UDF would go to any extent to bury communal forces in the state and safeguard secularism.

"The secular outlook of the Congress and the UDF does not require any certificate from Narendra Modi," Satheesan added.

The BJP’s state leadership has been targeting the Congress and the UDF, alleging that the front enjoys the support of Muslim organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami.