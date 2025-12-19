Bhavana hits out at online defamation in an emotional post

Actress Bhavana, who survived the infamous actor-assault case in Kerala in 2017, has taken to Instagram to share an emotional post addressing the years of trauma she endured and the injustice being meted out to her.

Earlier, in an Instagram post on Sunday (December 14), two days after a trial court convicted six people, she said, "After years of pain, tears, and severe mental distress, I have come to realise that not all citizens in this country are equal before the law."

Bhavana's emotional post

In response to a video about the brutal incident being circulated online, the actress posted on Instagram stating, "My fault was reporting the assault to the police immediately and proceeding with legal action."

She further stated that she should have accepted the tragic incident as "fate," kept quiet, and not told anyone. "If and when the video comes out, when I have no answer to the question of why I complained right away, I should have killed myself," she added.

She also mentioned seeing the video posted online by the second accused, who was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, before he surrendered to serve his sentence.

"He should have said that it was I who took their nude photos. To those who say this kind of perversion and spread it, let it not happen to you or your family," she remarked.

"Not a victim, not a survivor, just a human being. Let me live," she concluded.

First accused not her personal driver

In her earlier post, the actor mentioned seeing a "faint ray of light" at the end of a traumatic journey that lasted eight years, nine months, and 23 days, after the six were found guilty.

She added that she was dedicating the verdict to those who had called her allegations false and the case fabricated.

The actor expressed hope that they were at peace with themselves now that the court’s ruling had come out.

Bhavana also reiterated that the first accused was not her personal driver, rejecting claims that have circulated since the early days of the case.

Crucial evidence tampered

She referred to findings that a memory card, described as the most crucial piece of evidence in the case, was illegally accessed and examined three times while in court custody.

Bhavana also said she had repeatedly sought a comprehensive investigation into the alleged illegal handling of the memory card. She claimed the investigation’s report was not provided despite repeated requests and was only furnished after directions from the high court.

The statement also noted that she had written letters detailing her concerns to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

She further mentioned that her request to conduct the trial as an open-court proceeding, allowing the public and media to directly observe the proceedings, was rejected.