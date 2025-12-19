Will serve full five-year term, says CM Siddaramaiah, rejects power-sharing talk

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (December 19) affirmed that he would remain in office for his full five-year term, expressing confidence in the Congress high command's support.

During a discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi on the issues pertaining to North Karnataka's development, Siddaramaiah also said he never mentioned that he was the Chief Minister for only two-and-a-half years.

“I am confident that the high command will allow me to complete five years’ term,” he said in response to a query from the opposition BJP MLAs about whether the government's promises made for North Karnataka will be fulfilled during his tenure.

“I feel that the high command is on my side, but I will abide by the high command’s decision,” he reiterated.

Decision with high command

When BJP’s V Sunil Kumar questioned his future, the Chief Minister said, “I am the Chief Minister. If the high command decides, I will be the Chief Minister in future as well.”

When the Opposition members pressed on the "power sharing" agreement between Siddaramaiah and the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for holding the top post on a rotational basis, he said, “I never said that I will be the Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years.”

Sunil Kumar said, “We want you to fulfill all the promises you made here for the North Karnataka region. You have to make it clear whether you will be the Chief Minister in future as well.”

To this, Siddaramaiah replied, “I will remain the Chief Minister in future as well.”

CM takes a swipe at Opposition

Siddaramaiah also reminded the BJP leaders that their stalwart leader BS Yediyurappa had promised a full term, but had to step down.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said, “We don’t have anyone to direct us. We are the producer, director and actor, whereas you have a director.”

Siddaramaiah's statements come amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The exchange highlights Siddaramaiah's efforts to project stability and assert his position within the party.