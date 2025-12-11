Siddaramaiah-DKS feud pushes Karnataka govt to the brink; has Congress learnt nothing?

Déjà vu! Haven’t we seen this all-familiar situation in the Congress?

Kamal Nath vs Jyotiraditya in Madhya Pradesh

TS Singh Deo vs Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh

Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

Sukhvinder Sukhu Vs Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal Pradesh

Captain Amarinder Vs Navjyot Sidhu in Punjab

These are just some of the famous political dramas that have unfolded before our eyes, almost like a Bigg Boss episode. The famous South Indian addition to this list has been the ongoing DK Sivakumar vs Siddaramaiah in Karnataka. The script almost always has been of unfulfilled ambition and failed promises.

In each of these cases, the Congressmen have fought their own. Repeated attempts to manage many a crisis have failed. And eventually led to the loss of government in the subsequent election.

Delayed actions

How can the same script play over and over again? How can a crisis be so identical each time? What is exactly promised to these leaders that isn’t delivered? Why are these promises made? And, why on earth is all of this sold as ‘inner party democracy’ and ‘we have multiple leaders to choose from’?

In each of these cases, the party is seen to be listening, but moves in too late. By then, the battle is lost. The Madhya Pradesh 2018 mandate was ’stolen’ in 2020 with Jyotiraditya shifting with his loyals to the BJP. The Chhattisgarh fight became so ugly that Baghel lost everything he had on offer to the BJP in 2023.

The Punjab rumble of 2021-22 ended in compromise candidate in Charanjit Singh Channi, which was a decision hailed as a masterstroke, but too late in the day to be able to deliver any results.

These episodes underscore a pattern: the Congress high command's reluctance to decisively resolve leadership disputes often amplifies divisions, turning internal democracy into a liability that hands electoral advantages to rivals like the BJP

Rajasthan’s Battle Royale led to Ashok Gehlot holding his own. Full drama on display with barbs for Sachin Pilot like nikamma nakaara (useless and good for nothing). Eventually, the Congress lost to the BJP in 2023.

Weak crisis management

Two Congress-ruled states and a crisis is simmering. Himachal’s Sukhu vs Vikramditya is contained, but a flare up is possible at any moment. And, of course, Karnataka’s DK Sivakumar vs Siddaramaiah is the latest flare up in an ongoing political drama that the party has still not settled.

Nothing else but the weak crisis management of the AICC explains the constant unease in state leadership. And, if the Congress refuses to address this now, it runs the following risk:

1) Breeding ground for Operation Kamal

2) Tumultuous 2.5 years ahead of the next state elections in Karnataka

While Siddaramaiah is a crucial face internalised in the Congress leadership after he switched from the JDS, DK Sivakumar has been a Congress loyalist throughout. He boasts of galvanising the Congress cadre at a time when a lot has been written about the party’s weak organisational structure. A jilted DKS can be dangerous.

Operation Kamal?

Sample this.

Belagavi. Reports are abuzz of posters and slogans in favour of DK Shivakumar. Some read “Future CM”. Screaming supporters driving that point in for the perusal of the Congress central leadership. Many of these slogans were straight in the face of the Congress’ central leadership the moment they landed at an airport in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah was not far behind. His supporters too positioned him as Karnataka Congress’s power centre. This protracted internal rift is not helping Congress one bit. A divided Congress cadre may not necessarily cause trouble in 2028, but it could send the BJP sniffing for an Operation Kamal.

Poaching ground

Is Operation Kamal possible in Karnataka?

Technically, yes. The term refers to the systematic poaching of Opposition MLAs to topple governments, named after the lotus flower symbol of the BJP.