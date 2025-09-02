Wildlife photographer Vasudha Chakravarthy found dead in Kollur

Vasudha Chakravarthy, one of India’s first female wildlife photographers in a profession heavily dominated by men, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Sowparnika River in Karnataka’s Kollur on Saturday (August 30).

Locals reportedly told the police that Chakravarthy jumped into the river and was swept away by the strong current. Her body was reportedly found about 3 km from the spot from where she allegedly jumped.

How Chakravarthy went missing

Chakravarthy, 45, a Bengaluru native, had reportedly travelled to Kollur by car on August 27. According to her mother Vimala, Chakravarthy first drove from Bengaluru’s Tyagarajanagar to the Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur, where she parked the car in front of a guest house and visited the temple.

Hours later, when Vimala rang up Chakravarthy, she did not take her call. The next morning (August 28), Vimala visited the temple and searched for her daughter at the temple. The temple staff reportedly told her that Chakravarthy had seemed "disturbed".

When Vimala’s subsequent search went in vain, she lodged a complaint with Kollur police, who launched a search operation. After local residents told them about her alleged plunge into the river, the Byndoor fire services team and expert swimmer Eshwar Malpe’s team carried out a detailed search in the area where she was last seen, before finally locating her body.

Passion for photography

Chakravarthy was a passionate photographer who worked prominently in wildlife photography. According to reports, she dedicated her life to capturing special moments inside the forest, among wildlife.

Her friends were in disbelief after hearing of her death.

“I could not believe that she was no more. For the past five years, she had not kept in touch. With her camera in hand, she was in her element. Her passion for photography was evident whenever we met during workshops. Another thing that comes to my mind is her fearlessness, unbothered by the possibility of encountering wild animals,” said a friend based in Thiruvananthapuram who refused to be named.

Off the beaten track

After being inspired by a documentary on clouded leopards in Kolkata and architect Krishnan Narayanan’s work on Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka, she left her cushy banking job and moved to the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. She pursued a photography course and began her journey as a wildlife photographer.

For many years, she lived in a Kalhatti estate, tucked away in the hills, on the Ooty-Mysore highway. The estate was owned by a member of the Kochi royal family. According to Kaattile Penkutty (A Woman in the Forest), a special coverage detailing her work by Mathrubhumi Yathra magazine in 2012, she worked from the said estate for years. But her parents did not welcome her move.

Deep connection with tribals

Reports suggested that during the early days of her career, when funds were scarce, Chakravarthy drove a taxi in Ooty for tourists and took modelling photography assignments. She also collaborated with prominent figures, including Malayalam filmmaker VK Prakash.

According to reports, Chakravarthy, besides wildlife photography, shared a deep connection with tribal communities of the Nilgiris, home to six Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). She contributed towards the welfare of tribal communities in Ooty, Masinangudi, Mudumalai, and Bandipur.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)