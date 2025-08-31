Chennai art exhibition unites India’s top galleries in landmark show

For the first time, Chennai is hosting a landmark photography and art exhibition that has brought together five of India’s most renowned galleries under one roof. The event, which opened on August 29, features more than 100 works by 37 leading artists from across the country.

The exhibition is not limited to photography alone. Visitors can explore a wide range of artistic forms, including paintings, sculptures, textile art, metalwork, and even handcrafted wooden block designs.

Framed around six powerful themes—identity, gender, history, politics, urban change, and climate crisis—the show offers a rare convergence of voices in Indian contemporary art. Each participating gallery contributes its own curatorial perspective, enriching the diversity of the exhibition.

Art as investment

The exhibition also sparks discussion about art’s growing role as an investment. One of the curators explained: “Art as investment is very much a topic on people’s minds. The artists we have here are investable, if one were to look at it that way.”

The Indian art market has performed strongly in recent years, even while global markets faced challenges. “The Indian art market is booming, while maybe globally it’s not doing so well, but here it is thriving,” noted another industry voice.

Still, artists emphasise that art is not only about financial returns. “Art is very subjective, very emotional. If you buy art for the love of it, you’ll enjoy it more than the money you think you can make from it,” said a participant.

Post-COVID trends

Since the pandemic, the art world has seen significant changes in how people engage with creativity. A new crop of collectors emerged during COVID-19, particularly through online platforms. Many continue to buy and engage with art digitally even today.

This shift has influenced current investment patterns. The market’s focus remains largely on modern masters—artists who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s. Auction houses continue to dominate these trends, setting the tone for art investments.

At the same time, contemporary voices are pushing boundaries with themes that reflect present-day social and political realities. This balance between tradition and experimentation defines India’s art scene in 2025.

Future of galleries

The exhibition also raises important questions about the future of galleries in an increasingly digital marketplace. With more buyers turning to online platforms, the role of physical exhibitions faces new challenges.

In-person shows like this one highlight the tactile, emotional, and communal experience that digital platforms cannot replicate. Yet, the convenience and reach of online sales continue to grow, creating a tension between the two models.

As India’s art world evolves, the real question remains: can traditional galleries still hold their ground as the true marketplace of art?

