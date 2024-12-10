When US President John F Kennedy penned a heartfelt 'thank you' note to SM Krishna

Not many are aware that former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union minister, SM Krishna, had actively participated in campaigning for Democratic candidate John F Kennedy in the 1960 US Presidential elections.

And, what’s more, the charismatic Kennedy penned a letter to Krishna, a young law student at that time in the US, thanking him for his efforts in campaigning for the Democratic party.

The Kennedy link

Clearly inclined towards politics, Krishna, then a 28-year-old law student in the US, wrote to Kennedy, who was running for President, offering to campaign for him in areas dominated by Indian Americans. The next year, after Kennedy was elected President, he did not forget the enthusiastic Indian student.

He wrote to the young Indian student thanking him for his contribution towards his win.

In a letter dated January 19, 1961, Kennedy said in his letter to Krishna, "I hope that these few lines will convey my warm appreciation for your efforts during the campaign. I am most grateful for the splendid enthusiasm of my associates.”

“I am only sorry I have not been able to personally thank you for the excellent work which you performed in behalf of the Democratic ticket,” he added.

Further, Kennedy said, "Without your unrelenting efforts and loyalty, victory would not have been possible last November 8th."