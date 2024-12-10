When US President John F Kennedy penned a heartfelt 'thank you' note to SM Krishna
Studying in the US in 1960, SM Krishna had offered to campaign for John F Kennedy, who was running for President. After Kennedy got elected, he did not forget the enthusiastic Indian student
Not many are aware that former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union minister, SM Krishna, had actively participated in campaigning for Democratic candidate John F Kennedy in the 1960 US Presidential elections.
And, what’s more, the charismatic Kennedy penned a letter to Krishna, a young law student at that time in the US, thanking him for his efforts in campaigning for the Democratic party.
The Kennedy link
Clearly inclined towards politics, Krishna, then a 28-year-old law student in the US, wrote to Kennedy, who was running for President, offering to campaign for him in areas dominated by Indian Americans. The next year, after Kennedy was elected President, he did not forget the enthusiastic Indian student.
He wrote to the young Indian student thanking him for his contribution towards his win.
In a letter dated January 19, 1961, Kennedy said in his letter to Krishna, "I hope that these few lines will convey my warm appreciation for your efforts during the campaign. I am most grateful for the splendid enthusiasm of my associates.”
“I am only sorry I have not been able to personally thank you for the excellent work which you performed in behalf of the Democratic ticket,” he added.
Further, Kennedy said, "Without your unrelenting efforts and loyalty, victory would not have been possible last November 8th."
Two years later, Kennedy was assassinated.
Krishna's journey from law student to high-ranking politician
Krishna, who had been sufferingfrom age-related illness, died at his Bengaluru home this morning at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Prema and daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.
After completing his education at the George Washington University Law School, Krishna returned to India. His long political journey started in 1962 when he won the Maddur Assembly seat in Karnataka as an Independent candidate.
Krishna joined the Praja Socialist Party before moving to the Congress. In his long political career, he served as Karnataka Chief Minister, Maharashtra governor, external affairs minister and Assembly Speaker.
As Karnataka Chief Minister from October 1999 to May 2004, he transformed pensioner's paradise Bengaluru into a thriving and bustling IT hub.
After a five-decade journey with the Congress, Krishna switched camps and joined the BJP in 2017. He retired from politics in 2023, citing his advanced age and health issues.