SM Krishna: Karnataka mourns; PM Modi, others pay tributes

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and one of the state's top political figures, SM Krishna, passed away early on Tuesday (December 10), leaving behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service. The 92-year-old leader achieved remarkable milestones in a political career spanning over five decades.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, known for his suave demeanor and academic brilliance, began his political journey as an independent MLA from Maddur in 1962, defeating a veteran Congress leader. He later served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and the country's External Affairs Minister.

The Karnataka government declared a three-day state mourning from December 10 to 12, with Krishna's last rites scheduled to be performed with full state honors in Mandya district on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Krishna as "a remarkable leader" who tirelessly worked to improve lives. "He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development," Modi said on X.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Krishna's contributions to public life "invaluable." External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed grief, saying, "His contributions to the development of Karnataka and as EAM will be vividly remembered."

Champion of development

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Krishna as a champion of development. "His vision and dedication played a pivotal role in Karnataka's progress," he said. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid heartfelt tributes, recognising Krishna's role in transforming Bengaluru into a technological hub.

Jairam Ramesh fondly remembered Krishna’s impactful tenure as CM, pointing out his support for the IT and biotech industries. He pointed out Krishna's elegance, sense of humour, and love for tennis, adding, "This morning, as I read the news of his passing, I remembered a fine gentleman who navigated public life with aplomb."

'Brand Bengaluru'

Known for promoting "Brand Bengaluru" and advancing Karnataka's tech sector, Krishna held several prestigious roles, including Speaker, Deputy CM, Governor, and External Affairs Minister. He was also a Fulbright Scholar and Professor of International Law.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu recalled Krishna's competitive spirit in attracting investments. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis described him as "a towering personality committed to development." West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee touched upon Krishna's immense contributions to state and national polity.

Rise to the top

Born in Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Krishna began his political career with the Praja Socialist Party before joining Congress. He served as Karnataka's CM from 1999 to 2004, Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008, and India's External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012. In 2017, he joined the BJP, retiring from politics in 2023.

Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and daughters Malavika and Shambhavi. His passing marks the end of an era in Karnataka politics, with his legacy enduring through his transformative contributions.