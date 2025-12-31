Why Silicon Valley Bengaluru is emerging as a ‘coriander hub’

Known as the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru is now adding to its identity as a key hub for transporting fresh farm produce. Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has witnessed a record surge in the air shipment of coriander leaves to North and East India.



According to data released by airport authorities, between June and November 2025, a total of 5,904 metric tonnes of coriander leaves were airlifted from Bengaluru. This marks a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.

Top destinations

Among all destinations, Kolkata tops the list in terms of demand for coriander cultivated in Bengaluru and nearby districts. The bulk of the coriander shipments from the airport are headed there. Following closely are cities like Delhi, Bagdogra, Ranchi, and Patna. Consumers across North and East India have expressed strong appreciation for the flavour and quality of Karnataka-grown coriander.

This year, the shipment network has expanded further, with five new cities—Agartala, Agra, Nagpur, Amritsar, and Port Blair—added to the list of destinations receiving coriander by air. With this, coriander leaves from Bengaluru are now being directly shipped to 22 cities across the country.



Cold chain boosts farmers

Coriander is highly perishable and wilts quickly, making long-distance transport by road or rail impractical. However, with Kempegowda Airport’s advanced cold storage infrastructure and efficient air cargo services, fresh produce reaches major Indian markets within hours. This ensures farmers receive better prices and reduces post-harvest losses.

From farm to flight

Coriander grown by farmers in rural areas surrounding Bengaluru flows into the city’s wholesale markets, from where it is routed to the airport. Leveraging the airport’s perishable cargo facilities, the produce reaches northern and eastern Indian cities swiftly, retaining its freshness. This setup not only ensures better returns for farmers but also cements Bengaluru’s role as a leading agricultural logistics hub.

A growing aviation hub

Kempegowda International Airport is not just a major cargo hub, it’s also one of South India’s busiest passenger gateways.



Current figures show that the airport handles over 37 million (3.7 crore) passengers annually, averaging more than 1 lakh travellers per day. With the launch of the modern Terminal 2 (T2), also known as the "Garden Terminal", the airport’s annual passenger capacity has risen to between 50 and 60 million. Terminal 2 alone can handle up to 25 million passengers a year.

In terms of cargo, Bengaluru airport ranks among the top in India, with an annual capacity of over 400,000 metric tonnes. It has particularly emerged as South India’s largest hub for the export of agricultural and pharmaceutical products.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)