Kogilu layout demolitions: Kerala’s political outreach raises eyebrows | Ground report

The demolition of illegal constructions near Kogilu in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, has taken a new twist.

Soon after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the eviction drive, likening it to “bulldozer culture”, a delegation from Kerala visited the site. As the controversy gained momentum, discussions began to surface about the presence of Kerala-origin families in the area.

But as the issue escalated to a national level, the Kerala government’s intervention has raised serious questions — especially after it was revealed that not a single family in the affected area has any connection to Kerala.

No Kerala-origin residents

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have hit out at the Kerala government, accusing it of playing politics ahead of the elections.

Residents say that people have been living in Kogilu for nearly two decades. Apart from two shopkeepers near an Urdu school, there are no Malayalis in the area. Most of the residents are from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, parts of North Karnataka, and even include undocumented migrants from Bangladesh. Many are daily-wage labourers involved in small-scale construction and related work. The Kerala government's involvement, despite having no residents from the state in the area, has puzzled locals.

When The Federal Karnataka visited the site near Kogilu on Monday (December 29), several key facts emerged. There are indeed no Kerala-origin families living there. Even so, the Kerala delegation’s visit is being seen as inappropriate interference in the affairs of another state.

“We’ve lived here for 20 years. No one here is from Kerala. We don’t know why the Kerala CM and politicians are getting involved. It’s surprising even to us. Their political motives are unclear,” local resident Mallikarjun told The Federal Karnataka.

“None of the families here are from Kerala, yet Kerala politicians came. Maybe they came out of concern. But even those from Kerala who visit here didn’t bring their politicians earlier,” said evictee Khalandar.

CM’s order behind demolition

The demolition of illegal constructions was carried out following a court order. Revenue Minister and area MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, along with other officials, had issued repeated warnings to vacate the land, but residents failed to comply. The eviction finally proceeded after direct instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Our government doesn’t support any unlawful activity. No one from Kerala lives here. Yet the Kerala delegation visited the site for political gain,” Minister Zameer had remarked.

He recalled that during the Kerala floods, Karnataka had extended humanitarian assistance. “If the Kerala government is so concerned about illegal settlers, let them offer compensation. With Kerala set to go to polls in April, this appears to be a political stunt,” he added.

“CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing election politics. Fearing defeat, he’s trying to appease Muslims. We won’t tolerate Kerala's interference in Karnataka’s internal matters,” Shivakumar said.

What locals say

Reports claiming Malayali families lived in the Kogilu area are false, say locals. No one from Kerala resides in the Fakir or Wasim layouts. Instead, the population is largely made up of migrants from North Karnataka and various states of North India, including some Rohingya Muslims. Locals alleged that the Kerala government is attempting to communalise the issue and use it for regional political advantage.

“There are no Malayalis in Kogilu Layout. A few may live outside the layout, but their houses were not demolished. We’ve lived here for decades, and suddenly we’ve been thrown onto the streets through these evictions,” resident Mohammad Riaz told The Federal Karnataka.

Kerala delegation’s visit

Following the demolitions at Kogilu Cross, a delegation from Kerala visited the area to assess the circumstances surrounding the demolition of illegal structures.

The delegation spoke with local residents to confirm whether any of the displaced families or labourers were from Kerala. They also held discussions with Karnataka officials about potential rehabilitation and food arrangements for the affected residents.

