US consulate opens in Bengaluru finally; all parties jostle for credit

The opening of a long-awaited US consulate in Bengaluru on Friday (January 17) triggered a war of words with the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) claiming credit for the development.

Leaders of all the three parties claimed credit for the launch of the consulate, which will initially operate from JW Marriott, where the US Commercial Service is based.

Plans for a full-fledged consulate will proceed once land is acquired for a larger complex. For now, the Bengaluru consulate will not issue visas.

Also read: It's official: US Consulate in Bengaluru to open on January 17

Priyank Kharge claims credit

Congress leader and Karnataka minister for electronics and IT Priyank Kharge said he engaged in talks with US representatives over the past few years, which has led to the opening of the consulate on Friday.

“Delivered as promised!” Kharge wrote on X. Emphasising how he had been pressing for a consulate in Bengaluru, he said: “It’s gratifying to see these efforts come to fruition.”

Kharge also spoke about partnerships between American and Karnataka cities to drive growth in various sectors. “This isn’t just talk -- it’s Congress ke Kaam Ki Baat, not Mann Ki Baat.”

BJP Surya's 'role'

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya countered Kharge by highlighting his role.

Surya recounted his efforts since 2019, including writing to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and meeting former US ambassador Kenneth Juster.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the final push in his 2023 US trip. “This marks a milestone moment for Bengaluru. Grateful to Modiji and Jaishankar for their relentless support.”

Also read: Bengaluru | US consulate 'site-dedication ceremony' on Jan 17: Official sources

Kumaraswamy's inputs

JD(S) leader and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy too was not far behind. He asserted that the idea of establishing the consulate was first proposed by him in 2006, recognising Bengaluru's key role in technology and innovation.

“However, the path to success was not without hurdles. During the UPA regime, political pressures from another state resulted in the consulate being shifted elsewhere, temporarily stalling Bengaluru’s aspirations for hosting such a diplomatic mission,” he said.

He said he renewed the efforts in 2018 after becoming the chief minister by meeting then US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

Credit to PM Modi

“The discussions I had with Juster were pivotal. I reiterated that Bengaluru is a city that bridges global technology and diplomacy,” said Kumaraswamy.

Like BJP’s Surya, Kumaraswamy too thanked the prime minister. “A heartfelt thank you to @narendramodi avaru and Jaishankar avaru for their instrumental roles in making this dream come true,” he said.

In Bengaluru at the opening, Jaishankar called the event a "significant milestone".

SM Krishna’s efforts

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said while visa services won’t be available immediately, “we are committed to bringing them here as soon as possible." Further, he said, this consulate will play a pivotal role in fostering collaborations in commerce, science, technology, education and culture.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the consulate’s opening has been the culmination of a vision set in motion 29 years ago when SM Krishna, who later left the Congress to join the BJP, was the chief minister.

The Bengaluru consulate is expected to streamline visa services for Karnataka residents, reducing their reliance on facilities in Chennai and Hyderabad.