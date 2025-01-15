It's official: US Consulate in Bengaluru to open on January 17

It's official. The US Consulate in Bengaluru will open on January 17, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya announced on Wednesday (January 15).

The establishment of the consulate is expected to enhance trade and investment opportunities. The US is one of India’s largest trading partners, and Bengaluru’s status as a tech and business hub makes it an ideal location for fostering economic ties.

Last month, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said the US is working on its commitment to open a Consulate in Bengaluru in January.





Establishing a US Consulate in Bengaluru was a long-standing demand, and it is expected to streamline the visa application process for residents of Karnataka, eliminating the need for them to travel to cities, mainly Chennai, in other states where consultants are located.

Bengaluru, often called the "Silicon Valley of India," has long been a focal point for US companies, with numerous tech giants establishing their offices in the city. The new consulate will cater to the needs of US citizens, businesses, and visa applicants in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, among others. It will also play a pivotal role in fostering deeper cultural, educational, and economic exchanges between the two nations.