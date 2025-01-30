Bengaluru: 2 leopards spotted strolling in residential area; warning issued

Two leopards have been caught on CCTV camera, strolling around a residential property in north Bengaluru, triggering anxiety and fear among local residents.

The big cats have been largely spotted in the Hesaraghatta-Yelahanka areas in north Bengaluru, and a CCTV footage of the pair quietly roaming near a residential property has gone viral. The house gates, however, were shut and the leopards passed by a two-wheeler parked outside.

Stay vigilant, urge authorities

The big cats have reportedly attacked cattle and dogs in the area, prompting forest department officials to urge residents to stay calm and be vigilant. Forest officials have confirmed that the two leopards are at large, and residents have been advised to ensure proper disposal of garbage, not to attract wildlife into human settlements, and not to go near the animals.

Forest department officials had previously confirmed leopard sightings in Shivakotte Gram Panchayat and in the surrounding villages.

For now, they have intensified night patrols and placed traps and cages at strategic locations to catch these two leopards, said reports. However, the leopards have remained elusive, a senior forest official told the media.

Also read: Leopard strays into residential area near Bengaluru, sparks panic

Leopard sightings common

Leopard sightings have become increasingly common in Bengaluru, especially on the city’s outskirts, due to rapid urban expansion. As the city expands into forested areas, the risk of human-animal conflict continues to rise. These animals have nowhere to go as humans continue to encroach into their natural habitat.

Besides north Bengaluru, people have been encountering leopards in areas near the Bannerghatta National Park. In the villages adjoining the Hesaraghatta forest region, too, including Byatha, Byalekere, Sonnanahalli, and Ivarakandapura, the menace of leopards has intensified over the past few days. Only last month, a leopard devoured a cow near the Hesaraghatta Livestock Conservation Centre.

A calf belonging to farmer Govindaraju from Ivarakandapura in Hesaraghatta, a cow owned by Manjunath from Sonnanahalli, one belonging to BV Lakshmikant from Byatha, and several cattle and dogs in Dasenahalli village have reportedly fallen prey to leopards. Despite repeated requests from villagers to capture the leopards, forest officials had not taken any action until now, leading to criticism.

Trap set for leopards

Forest officials have admitted that they have been receiving many complaints from villagers regarding leopard sightings. They have said these animals often stray into human settlements at night in search of food. But they have managed to catch and relocate three leopards to Bannerghatta Biological Park in the past one week.

“A trap has been set near Shivakote to capture the two leopards. A team consisting of a leopard control squad, forest staff, and forest guards has been deployed for night patrols. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted, advising residents to be cautious while moving around at night,” said Shivappa Hosamani, the Forest Officer of Bengaluru North Division.

Earlier sightings and capture

One leopard, which was roaming on the outskirts of Bengaluru for the past two weeks, was caught in a rescue operation near Anekal. This leopard had attacked two cows.

A leopard was also recently spotted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru on December 31. Even as the forest department swung into action to capture the animal, Infosys asked its employees to work from home and told its security team to restrict access to the campus for the day.