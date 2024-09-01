Leopard strays into residential area near Bengaluru, sparks panic

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Residents of BRS Layout in Kyalasanahalli in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru were in panic after they spotted a leopard straying into their locality on Sunday.

The CCTV footage has shown a leopard taking a stroll in their area.

According to the residents, they woke up in the wee hours of Sunday after dogs started barking repeatedly.

They demanded that the Forest department catch the big cat.

Jigani is located near the sprawling Bannerghatta National Park. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)