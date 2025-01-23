US Kannada bodies offer a shoulder to lean on as Trump tightens visa noose

With key executive orders that US President Donald Trump signed on Monday (January 20) triggering sizeable panic among immigrants in the US, various Indian associations there are reaching out to their members, offering support.

Around 18,000 Indians are to be deported for staying illegally in the US, and the Indian government and various organsations are getting set to help them through the process.

Several Kannadiga associations are already reaching out to distressed Kannadigas across the US, and offering legal help to those who feel they have a strong case to stay on, The Federal has learnt.

Many Kannadigas in the tech industry, a sector they have historically thrived in, have had to rethink their plans due to job insecurities caused by visa challenges.

Voices of support

“Kannadiga organisations are connecting with H-1B visa holders who have overstayed, helping them seek legal support,” Rajesh TG, a South Carolina resident, told The Federal. “We are also assisting students from Karnataka by connecting them with local immigration officials to address their concerns.”

Also read | Explained: All about work, study and tourist visas that US offers to Indians

Rajeev Rajaram, a member of the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) and a green card holder from South Carolina, said many students and H-1B visa holders hailing from Karnataka are at risk of deportation.

“We are trying to trace them and forming teams to help them,” he said. “There are hundreds of Kannadigas among the 18,000 Indians facing deportation.”

Among the organisations helping out Kannadigas in the US are AKKA, North America Vishwa Kannada Association, Nrupathunga Kannada Koota, Kannada Vrinda, Mallige Kannada Koota, INDY Mallige Kannada Koota, Carolina Kannada Balaga and Miami Nandi Kannada Koota.

Challenging times

The tightening of visa norms with Donald Trump’s return to the White House has affected skilled workers from India, including those from Karnataka.

Trump's "America First" policy has led to fears of heightened scrutiny of visa applications and increased visa denials, creating uncertainty among Indian professionals and their families residing in the US.

The H-1B visas are temporary visas for highly skilled foreign nationals working in the US. Seventy-two per cent of those are held by Indians.

Karnataka govt move

Official sources said the Karnataka Chief Secretary is coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry to address various concerns.

An official who requested anonymity said the government is verifying how many Karnataka residents are among those flagged in the US for lacking valid visa or documentation.

Also read | Can Trump implement all he has promised? | Panel Discussion

“We are in touch with Kannada organisations across the US and coordinating with the Union government. We plan to provide legal and other support to the affected individuals,” the official said.

Anguished Kannadigas

The uncertainty has taken a toll on many Kannadigas.

Manoj R, a tech worker from Bengaluru, went to the US on an H-1B visa, hoping to build a better future. “But my visa renewal was denied due to sudden policy changes. I tried to stay on but now I’m being forced to return. I don’t know how to restart my life back in India,” media reports quoted him as saying.

Sneha Prabhu, a student from Mangaluru, is also anguished. “I came to the US for a Master’s degree but my visa expired while I was waiting for my optional training approval. I have a job offer but now I’m being deported. My dreams are shattered," she said.

Vijay S, an IT consultant from Hubballi now living in Miami, called for a more compassionate approach.

Visa problems

“I understand the US has its laws but the sudden enforcement feels harsh. Many of us are hardworking and contributing to the economy. Why can’t there be a more humane resolution to our status?” asked Vijay.

Also read | Trump 2.0 | Visa nightmares haunt young Indians chasing American Dream

Sanjeev Bethamangalakar, a former CEO of Kirloskar Company and a long-time US resident, explained to The Federal that students on F-1 visas typically don’t face issues until they complete their studies.

“However, those failing to secure an H-1B visa after studies must leave the US. Companies seeking H-1B visas for employees must justify the necessity of hiring foreign workers,” he said.

Family separations

Prashanth Thambaje, a green card holder in New York, said if an H-1B visa holder loses job, he must find another one within 60 days or leave the country.

He also spoke about tourists who arrive on tourist visa but fail to return, creating additional problems

Delays in visa renewals and green card backlogs have caused family separations while students pursuing higher education struggle with stricter rules surrounding F-1 and OPT visas. These have made it difficult for some to secure internship or work.