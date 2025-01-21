Can Trump implement all he has promised? | Panel Discussion

In a charged inaugural speech, Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, outlining an ambitious agenda. From declaring an energy emergency to imposing tariffs and advocating for global peace, his speech showcased his plans to reset US policies dramatically.

In a special episode of Capital Beat, experts, including Justice Markandey Katju, Professor Aftab Kamal Pasha, and S Srinivasan, examined the implications of Trump’s bold promises for America, India, and the world.

Trump’s vision for America

Donald Trump’s speech painted a picture of an America poised for transformation. Declaring that the country is in decline, Trump criticised the education and healthcare systems, promising swift changes. He vowed to turn America into a manufacturing powerhouse, addressing inflation and energy dependency by declaring an energy emergency and advocating fossil fuel exploration.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish,” Trump proclaimed, adding that his administration would restore America’s global respect.

Aggressive domestic and trade policies

Trump’s announcement of a separate External Revenue Service to collect tariffs and taxes marked a shift in US trade policy. Justice Markandey Katju supported Trump’s stance, emphasizing that his trade policies directly target Chinese expansionism. “China’s expanding imperialism is today’s greatest global danger,” said Katju. He highlighted Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports as a significant move to curb this threat.

S. Srinivasan, The Federal's Editor-in-Chief, said the challenges Trump’s trade policies might pose for India. “With America’s hard bargaining on trade, India must be cautious,” he warned, particularly in light of past GSP concessions withdrawal.

Global peace and foreign relations

Professor Aftab Kamal Pasha praised Trump’s commitment to global peace, citing his remarks on ending unnecessary wars and fostering peaceful bilateral relations. “America’s overreach in wars has left a deep psychological scar,” Pasha observed, referring to ongoing struggles among veterans and their families. He also underscored the potential impact of Trump’s policies on India, including his stance on Iran’s nuclear deal and Middle Eastern stability.

Katju lauded Trump’s effort to counter China’s influence, likening Chinese expansionism to Nazi Germany’s aggression. “Trump’s confrontation with China is critical to maintaining global balance,” he said.

Implications for India

Srinivasan pointed out how Trump’s presidency could affect Indo-US relations. “India’s strategic positioning as a bridge between global powers might be tested,” he remarked. He added that while the US may respect India’s independent foreign policy, Trump’s focus on tariffs and immigration could introduce friction in trade and labour exchanges.

Justice Katju speculated on the personal equation between Trump and Prime Minister Modi, pointing out that Modi’s participation in BRICS and alignment with Russia might have strained relations. “India’s cautious approach is essential,” he concluded.

Environmental concerns and WHO withdrawal

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord and the World Health Organization raised significant concerns. Srinivasan criticised these moves, highlighting the impact on global health governance and climate change mitigation. “Encouraging fossil fuel use while dismissing multilateral agreements is a step backward for global environmental efforts,” he asserted.

Conclusion:

As Trump embarks on his second term, his promises of sweeping reforms and bold policies pose opportunities and challenges domestically and globally. With China’s rising influence, America’s trade policies, and India’s positioning in a shifting geopolitical landscape, the world is watching closely. Justice Katju, Professor Pasha, and Srinivasan agree on one point: cautious optimism will be key in navigating the Trump era.

