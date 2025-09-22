Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Mysuru Dasara, calls it Karnataka’s collective culture

International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq, who inaugurated Mysuru Dasara on Monday (September 22), described the festival as a symbol of Karnataka's collective culture.



Also read | SC scraps plea over Mysuru Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq

Mysuru's presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, embodies the power and indomitable will of a woman, she said, adding that womanhood signifies not only softness and motherly affection but also the strength to fight injustice.

Thanks CM for standing by her

In her inaugural address, Mushtaq said, “Our culture is our root, harmony is our strength, and the economy is our wings. Let us build a new society grounded in human values and love, with the support of India’s youth, where the nation is strong in terms of education, economy, and industry. In that society, everyone should have an equal share and opportunity.”

Sharing her bond with the Hindu faith, she said, "I have been to various events, lit lamps, offered flowers and received Mangal Aarti several times. This is not new to me." She thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government for standing by her morally and inviting her to inaugurate Dasara, despite several challenges.

“Despite many ups and downs and the various historic circumstances surrounding this matter, Mother Goddess Chamundeshwari has called me here, and I stand before you after seeking her blessings at the temple,” she added.

The Supreme Court had on Friday (September 19) dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

Symbol of collective culture

Calling the inauguration of Dasara with the grace of the mother goddess as the most respectful moment in her life, Mushtaq said, "Dasara is the symbol of our collective culture".

"From the cultural heritage of the Mysuru kings to the echo of Kannada deep inside our hearts, this festival reminds us that culture is the amalgamation of various voices, the fragrance of unity in diversity," she said.

Noting that Urdu-speaking people of Mysuru have their own symbolic name in Urdu for each day of Navratri, as it is part of their culture, Mushtaq said no one is different or an outsider; this is a cultural festival that everyone celebrates together.

Recalling that one of her uncles was a soldier in the bodyguard troop of Mysuru Maharaja, she said Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar had kept faith in Muslims and had placed them as his bodyguards. "It really makes me feel proud."

Mysuru Dasara festivities begin

The famous 11-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations commenced in the city of palaces on Monday amid religious and traditional fervour, with Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities.



Also read | Karnataka BJP leaders question choice of Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration

The inauguration was held amid controversy, with some groups objecting to the government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to open the festival.

She inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at Chamundeshwari Temple.

Earlier, she, along with CM Siddaramaiah, visited the Chamundeshwari Temple and offered prayers to the goddess.

(With agency inputs)