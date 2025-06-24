Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command as internal rift grows

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly set to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi, a visit prompted by a wave of corruption allegations levelled against his government by a section of Congress MLAs. The mounting dissent within the state Congress unit has brought the administration under intense scrutiny.

MLA BR Patil's salvo

The immediate trigger for the Delhi visit appears to be the recent public accusations made by Congress MLA B.R. Patil from Aland, who alleged widespread corruption in the Housing Department, specifically regarding the allotment of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

A leaked audio clip, purportedly featuring Patil discussing these irregularities with the personal assistant to Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has gone viral, further embarrassing the government. Patil has stood by his statements, claiming he spoke the truth about bribes being demanded for housing allotments and that nearly 950 houses were allotted through corrupt means in his constituency and surrounding areas.

MLA Raju Kage's allegation

Adding to the pressure, Kagwad MLA Raju Kage has also voiced strong discontent, threatening to resign due to a perceived administrative collapse and lack of development funds for his constituency. Kage has openly supported Patil's allegations, stating, "What [Patil] said is true. I support him." He expressed frustration over developmental works allegedly coming to a standstill, despite Chief Minister's special grants being sanctioned two years ago.

Siddaramaiah has acknowledged the situation, stating he would speak to the MLAs concerned, and a meeting with B.R. Patil is reportedly scheduled for June 25. The upcoming meeting with the Congress high command is expected to address these serious allegations and strategise on damage control, as the party grapples with growing internal dissent and a renewed opposition offensive on corruption.

(The story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)