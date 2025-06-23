Karnataka: Congress MLA 'threatens to resign' from Assembly over delays in public works

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jun 23 (PTI) Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage, the ruling Congress MLA from Kagwad, on Monday "threatened to resign" from the Karnataka Assembly, alleging "administrative collapse" in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Kage expressed frustration over delays in development work in his constituency.

"The administration in the entire state has collapsed. I am hurt. I am seriously considering resigning. It won’t be surprising if I meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the next two days and submit my resignation," alleged Kage.

He claimed that no development work has taken place in Kagwad for the past two years.

Supporting fellow Congress MLA B R Patil from Aland, Kage echoed concerns about "corruption and stagnation in public works".

"I stand with B R Patil. Whatever he said is true. It’s been two years since any groundbreaking ceremony was held in our constituency," he added.

Kage pointed out that although Siddaramaiah had earlier announced projects worth Rs 25 crore under special grants—including Rs 12 crore for road works and Rs 13 crore for community buildings—the work orders have not yet been issued.

When asked about the delay, he said, "I am equally puzzled." B R Patil had earlier alleged corruption in a government housing scheme, claiming that money was being collected from beneficiaries.

However, Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan categorically denied Patil's allegations.

Speaking to reporters in Raichur, Siddaramaiah said he would speak to Kage.

He, however, clarified that there are no special grants or chief minister's grants.

"People refer to all the grants we give as 'special grants'. But that's not the case. We provide special grants only where they are required," Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding B R Patil, Siddaramaiah said he has asked him to meet on June 25.

Commenting on Kage's charges, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed in a post on 'X', "Corruption and loot are integral parts of the Congress administration." Vijayendra said the Aland MLA B R Patil, too, has highlighted the condition where, even for sanctioning houses for the poor, bribes have to be paid, "thus exposing the shameful state of the government." He alleged that the Congress administration "is haunting the state like a curse." "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who had earlier spoken low about the BJP’s agitation and the Janagraha Yatra, are now being answered by their party MLAs," Vijayendra claimed.

Further, he alleged that while there is a cold war going on for the Chief Minister’s post between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"Congress MLAs themselves have risen in protest against the corruption and lack of development in the state government," Vijayendra claimed.

"There was already a situation where people had to pay bribes for every government service at the constituency level, and now even MLAs have become victims of this bribery culture, as testified by MLAs B R Patil and Kage," Vijayendra charged.

With no grants available and unable to address people’s problems, Congress MLAs have reached a state of despair, he alleged.

"The wall of patience is beginning to wither, and many Congress MLAs are now joining the line with Patil and Kage. When ruling party MLAs themselves express helplessness at the corruption and looting within the government, it is clear that governance in the state has completely collapsed," Vijayendra claimed.

He also urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to immediately intervene and take a decision in the interest of the state. PTI

