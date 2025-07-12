DK Shivakumar says focus is on 2028 Karnataka polls, not on CM post

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday (July 12) said that it was their duty to ensure that the Congress returns to power in the state in the 2028 Assembly elections and not to discuss issues such as the Chief Minister’s post in public.

Congress leadership to decide

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar also said that the Congress leadership will take a call on the matter at the right time, adding that he does not want to discuss the issue.

“Nothing is being discussed on it (the CM’s post) now. The party will take its call on the matter at the right time. This is an issue that should not be discussed in the media. First of all, our duty is to bring the party back to power in 2028,” said Shivakumar.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah rejects leadership change rumours again, says 'no vacancy' in Karnataka

‘Difficult to find a chair’

However, on Friday, Shivakumar fuelled speculation on the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post in a cryptic statement saying, "It is difficult to find a chair. When you find a chair, you have to come and sit on the raft."

Addressing lawyers at an event organised by the Bengaluru Bar Association on Friday, said that it was difficult to find a chair, adding that when one finds a chair, he or she needed to occupy it.

"There are so many chairs, come and sit. It is difficult to find a chair. When you find a chair, you have to come and sit on the raft. If you look at yourself, you look like tyagis," he said, addressing lawyers present at the event, reported ANI.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah dismisses Karnataka CM change rumours

‘Answer already given’

Without directly mentioning the issue of the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post, Shivakumar also said that the answer regarding the matter has already been given, and it was “not good” to repeatedly speak about the matter.

"The answer has already been given (by CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala). When an answer has been provided, it's not good to speak again and again, and asking the same thing again and again is also not right. You don't want to make any comment now, and it's unnecessary,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Shivakumar’s comments come days after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made it clear that he would continue to be at the helm of the state, adding that there was no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s post.