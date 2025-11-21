Karnataka CM change issue: Congress warns MLAs not to make public statements

AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Friday (November 21) issued a stern warning to the party's MLAs and leaders against making any public statements on the state's leadership matters.

His warning came a day after a state minister and several MLAs loyal to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi, where they met with the Congress high command, signaling an escalating power struggle within the ruling party.

Surjewala also accused a "decisively defeated and faction-ridden" BJP, along with a section of the media, of "running a maligning campaign" against the Congress government in the state.

Unnecessary speculation on CM post

The party veteran claimed that the sole idea was to undermine the stellar achievements and five guarantees of the Congress government, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice.

"Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, along with a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress government," he alleged in a post on 'X'.

The Rajya Sabha MP noted that the "needless statements" of some Congress leaders and MLAs also fuelled unnecessary speculation.

"INC has sternly warned them from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by the vested interests. The opinion of various party functionaries has been taken note of by the leadership," Surjewala added.

Congress MLAs meeting with leadership

On November 20, a minister and some MLAs loyal to Shivakumar headed to New Delhi to meet the Congress leadership, indicating a power tussle in the ruling party, sources said.

The development came a day after CM Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office.

Shivakumar said he does not believe in groupism within the party and all 140 MLAs of the Congress are his own and he stands by them.

"All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can’t stop them and say no.

"The CM has said that he will complete 5 years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him. Both the CM and me have time and again said we abide by the high command," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post after the Assembly election results were declared in May 2023. The Congress had managed to convince him and appointed him as Deputy Chief Minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational CM formula," according to which Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years. However, the arrangement was not officially confirmed by the party.

However, Siddaramaiah rejected these reports and asserted that he will continue in office for five years.