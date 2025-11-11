Siddaramaiah defends Mekedatu project, says Tamil Nadu won’t be affected

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that constructing a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu will not harm the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers, renewing his push for the dam project.

On Tuesday (November 11), Siddaramaiah, during a conference in Mysuru, said that "the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu will not harm Tamil Nadu. We gave them more water this time".

The Karnataka government has been discussing the construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South District on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border for years now. However, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, citing that it would take away its share of the Cauvery water.

Also Read: Mekedatu Dam will benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar

The Chief Minister noted that this year, Tamil Nadu received excess water due to heavy rains in Karnataka.

"Tamil Nadu should be given only 177.25 TMC water, but we have given 150 TMC in excess, which means we released double the quota," he added, referring to the 2018 Supreme Court verdict, where the court ordered Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC water to Tamil Nadu, in the inter-state water distribution-related appeals.

Crop loss in North Karnataka

He said that all the reservoirs in the state are full and expressed satisfaction over the adequate rainfall this year. However, he also noted that excessive rain damaged the crops in North Karnataka. According to him, crop loss of up to 90 per cent was reported in certain districts in North Karnataka.

"There was a crop loss in 11 lakh hectares across the state," he said.

A compensation of Rs 31,000 per hectare is being given to the farmers growing perennial crops, and Rs 25,500 to those in the irrigated region.

Cabinet expansion

He also answered various questions related to his government and the Cabinet expansion.

Regarding the Cabinet expansion, he said he had sought time from Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Delhi for a book launch on November 15.

Siddaramaiah said, "If Rahul Gandhi gives time, then I will discuss the Cabinet expansion, or else I will return to Bengaluru the same night."

To a question on the Delhi car explosion, he said the incident will have a bearing on the Bihar elections, and it could go against the BJP and expressed sorrow over the loss of nine lives in the explosion.

Also Read: DMK-Congress dissent over Mekedatu provides campaign fodder for BJP

Maintaining that he was not aware of any security or intelligence failure, Siddaramaiah said the investigation report on the blast is awaited.

Referring to the elephant-human negative interaction in Mysuru, he said railway barricades would be put up at areas facing frequent elephant incursions.

"Barbed-wire fence is of no use as elephants damage them. We will put up railway barricades," he said, adding that a state-level meeting with the Forest Minister and officials would be held to devise measures to minimise man-animal negative interactions in the state.

(With agency inputs)