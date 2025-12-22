Siddaramaiah says Congress high command to decide on Karnataka leadership issue

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (December 22) said the final decision on any change in the state’s leadership rests with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party high command, and that all leaders would abide by whatever decision is taken. He said he has already spoken to the high command, which informed him that the matter would be decided at their level.



Also read | Will serve full five-year term, says CM Siddaramaiah, rejects power-sharing talk

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the perceived confusion over the leadership issue in Karnataka exists only at the local level and not within the party’s central leadership. He had also said that the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

Leadership decision still pending

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “I have spoken to the high command. They have said that they will decide. I will abide by whatever the high command decides.” The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change of guard in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. To a question as to when clarity on the leadership issue is expected, the CM said, whenever the high command decides.

Asked whether he is the CM for the full five years, he said, "It's a different matter. Whatever the high command decides." Alleging that the media is discussing the leadership issue, despite clarifications that the high command will decide on the matter and everyone will abide by it, he said, “What is there to ask so many questions on the issue? After I have said whatever I have to in the Assembly, why still discuss this?”

Siddaramaiah, on Friday, had stated on the floor of the Assembly that he would continue in office. He had also said that the Congress high command was “in my favour” and asserted that no decision was made on his staying at the helm for only two-and-a-half years.

‘No one bigger than party’

Reacting to this, Shivakumar on Friday said that he and CM Siddaramaiah have come to an agreement with the involvement of the Congress high command, and both of them will abide by it.

When pointed out about claims in the political circles about “political revolution” after Sankranti, Siddaramaiah on Monday said, ultimately, the high command has to take a decision.



Also read | DK Shivakumar says he braved PM Modi, Amit Shah when jailed; fears none

“Everything is over...I'm saying it once for all, ultimately, the high command has to make a decision. Everyone will abide by whatever the high command decides.” Responding to a question on Kharge's statement that no one is bigger than the party and the party did not come to power because of any one person, Siddaramaiah said, “Yes, it should be accepted by everyone. No one can be bigger than the party.”

Reacting to senior MLA and his close confidant KN Rajanna's meeting with Shivakumar, the CM said, “Let him meet. Shivakumar is the president of the party state unit. What is wrong with that?” Reacting to Shivakumar's claim that he had made Rajanna the Apex Bank chairman during the SM Krishna-led Congress government (1999-2004), he said, “Claiming credit for appointing someone to a post while in power is not important.” In what is seen as a surprising development, Shivakumar met former minister Rajanna at a private guest house in Mysuru on Saturday night.

(With agency inputs)