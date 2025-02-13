DK Shivakumar tells Hindus to take a dip at Mysuru Sangam, to skip Prayagraj
Karnataka Deputy CM urges devotees to consider attending Kumbh within state rather than travelling to crowded Allahabad, where officials report traffic jams
The 13th edition of the Kumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam in Karnataka’s Mysuru district has begun, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar inviting Hindus to take a dip there instead of going to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
The event is also called south India’s Kumbh. It has drawn thousands of devotees and holy men from across Karnataka and beyond.
Congress leader Shivakumar took a holy dip at the Sangam at T Narasipura where the Kaveri, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara rivers meet – like the three-river confluence called Sangam at Prayagraj.
The southern Kumbh will also see holy baths, spiritual discourses and cultural events.
Avoid Prayagraj, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar urged devotees to consider attending the Kumbh in Karnataka rather than travelling all the way to Prayagraj where officials admit the rush has led to bottlenecks and traffic jams.
“If you see the history books, the divinity and purity attached to the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati are also given to our Kaveri,” he said. “I request the people here that there is no need to go there (Maha Kumbh) and allow something wrong to happen," he pointed out.
“It is very difficult there. You can come here and offer your prayers. I believe that more than the effort, the prayers will bear fruit, so I request people to make use of the arrangements in the Kumbh Mela of our state,” Shivakumar said.
BJP slams move
The Congress veteran’s comments drew a sharp response from Bharatiya Janata Party leader R Ashok, who asked Shivakumar to offer the suggestion to chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too.
Ashok had earlier criticised Shivakumar’s decision to attend the religious event in Mysuru.
Shivakumar hits back
Shivakumar retorted that no one had the right to question his beliefs.
“Let Ashok criticise the prime minister, not me. Whether I go or not is a matter of my personal beliefs and life. Why is he questioning me?” he asked.Ashok sought to draw a connection between Shivakumar’s participation in the religious event and Kharge’s earlier criticism of BJP leaders for using such occasions for publicity.