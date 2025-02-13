DK Shivakumar tells Hindus to take a dip at Mysuru Sangam, to skip Prayagraj

The 13th edition of the Kumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam in Karnataka’s Mysuru district has begun, with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar inviting Hindus to take a dip there instead of going to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The event is also called south India’s Kumbh. It has drawn thousands of devotees and holy men from across Karnataka and beyond.

Congress leader Shivakumar took a holy dip at the Sangam at T Narasipura where the Kaveri, Kapila and Spatika Sarovara rivers meet – like the three-river confluence called Sangam at Prayagraj.

The southern Kumbh will also see holy baths, spiritual discourses and cultural events.

Also read: Kumbh Mela | Graphic: Numbers swell, pilgrims flock to Prayagraj in hordes

Avoid Prayagraj, says Shivakumar

Shivakumar urged devotees to consider attending the Kumbh in Karnataka rather than travelling all the way to Prayagraj where officials admit the rush has led to bottlenecks and traffic jams.