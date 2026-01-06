CM Siddaramaiah confident of completing full term, Shivakumar says ‘good luck’

Stating that the media was creating confusion about top leadership in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (January 6) wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “good luck” after the latter expressed confidence in completing the full five years in office.

On a day when he equalled the record of Devaraj Urs as the longest-serving chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said he was confident of serving the full term as chief minister, while maintaining that the decision would ultimately rest with the Congress high command.

‘We don’t have any confusion’

Responding to a question on Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Shivakumar told reporters, "Let good things happen. I wish him all the best. Good luck."

Asked whether the chief minister’s statement could lead to confusion, Shivakumar said, "You (the media) are creating confusion. We don’t have any confusion. You have confusion. I wish him all the best, good luck."

Siddaramaiah completes 2,792 days in office

Shivakumar also congratulated Siddaramaiah for equalling Urs’ record. Siddaramaiah completed 2,792 days in office over two terms, matching Urs’ record, and is set to surpass it on Wednesday (January 7).

On the milestone, Shivakumar said, "I wish him success. May God bless him. I pray that God gives him good health and the opportunity to serve the people."

The power tussle within the ruling Congress had intensified amid speculation over a possible change in leadership, after the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fuelled by reports of a "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the Congress government’s formation in 2023.

However, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar put all the speculations to rest when they recently hosted each other at their respective homes for a breakfast meeting.