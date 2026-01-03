Ballari banner clash: Was the conspiracy hatched a month ago?

Ballari (formerly Bellary) in Karnataka is not just a mining hub. It is also a nerve centre of hardball politics. What began as a banner-related clash between the Congress and BJP supporters during the unveiling of a Valmiki statue has now escalated into a major political confrontation. The incident has snowballed into a battle driven by old rivalries, a series of threats, and an intense struggle for political dominance.

At the heart of the violence in Ballari, which claimed the life of a Congress worker, lies a simmering cold war between Satish Reddy, a close associate of Congress’s Ballari city MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, and Alikhan, a trusted aide of Gangavathi BJP legislator G Janardhana Reddy. It has now come to light that Satish had allegedly called and threatened Alikhan nearly a month ago.

The banner clash that took place on January 1 is no longer being seen as an isolated or spontaneous incident. Instead, it appears to be a continuation of those earlier threats, strengthening suspicions that the episode was part of a premeditated plan targeting Alikhan and Janardhana.

A fight for political dominance over Ballari

Though the banner clash and the subsequent firing incident on Siruguppa Road in Ballari may appear, at first glance, to be a minor skirmish, the deeper issue is a fierce determination to assert political control over the district. Political analysts believe the unrest stems from a battle for supremacy between the once-dominant “Reddy empire,” which ruled Ballari for decades, and the emerging Congress-led “Bharath Reddy faction”.

There was a time when BJP leaders Janardhana and B Sriramulu wielded unquestioned authority in Ballari. However, the political landscape changed dramatically after Bharath was elected as MLA. Since then, Bharath has been working to dismantle the Reddy brothers’ influence in the district. On the other hand, Janardhana, after rejoining the BJP, is attempting to reclaim his lost political stature. The clash between these two camps has now spilled onto the streets, observers say.

Who are Alikhan and Satish?

Alikhan is one of the closest confidants of Janardhana and has been associated with him for decades. From the time Janardhana began building his political and economic empire in Ballari, Alikhan has remained by his side. He has played a key role in managing Janardhana’s business dealings and political strategies.

Alikhan’s name prominently surfaced during the illegal mining scam that rocked Karnataka in 2011. In connection with the Associated Mining Company (AMC) case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him, and he spent a long period in Parappana Agrahara jail (Bengaluru Central Jail) along with Janardhana.

When the Supreme Court barred Janardhana from entering Ballari, it was Alikhan who handled affairs in the district on his behalf. Even when Janardhana floated the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha, Alikhan played a crucial role in organising the party. Known as a “key manager” within Janardhana’s inner circle, he is also believed to have significant influence over Muslim voters in Ballari.

Satish, meanwhile, is a close aide of Bharath and is regarded as a key political strategist in the district. His influence grew significantly after Bharath became an MLA. Satish oversees the planning and execution of Bharath’s public programmes, banner campaigns, and cadre mobilisation. He is particularly instrumental in organising the city’s youth.

In recent years, Satish has been at the forefront of efforts to weaken Janardhana’s hold on Ballari and establish Congress dominance. Known for his aggressive political style, he has frequently made headlines for taking on Janardhana’s family and their supporters head-on.

A contest for leadership within Valmiki community?

The Valmiki community’s votes are crucial in Ballari district, and Sriramulu has long been projected as its undisputed leader. However, Bharath appears to be attempting to build his own influence within the community through the unveiling of the Valmiki statue. This event has also triggered a credit war. While Sriramulu has objected to what he sees as the politicisation of the Valmiki community, the episode has ultimately turned into a prestige battle rooted in vote-bank politics.

What is unfolding in Ballari is far more than a trivial dispute over banners. Former power centres are fighting to preserve their relevance, while new political players are eager to expand their influence. In this ruthless contest for dominance, critics allege, Ballari’s peace and the everyday lives of its people are becoming collateral damage.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)