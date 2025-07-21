SC slams ED’s political misuse, junks plea against Siddaramaiah’s wife in MUDA case

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 21) questioned the Enforcement Directorate's conduct in politically sensitive cases as it upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash the case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife in the MUDA case.

Also read: MUDA case: HC issues notice to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, her brother

ED role questioned A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran cautioned against the agency being used as a tool in political battles. It also asked why ED was being used to fight such battles, which have to be fought before the electorate.





The bench was hearing the ED’s appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving BM Parvathi, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.

The apex court then proceeded to reject the plea and said that there was no error in the reasoning adopted by the high court, which had quashed the summons.

Appeal dismissed “Mr Raju (Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was appearing for the ED), please don’t compel us to open our mouths. Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED. Unfortunately, I have some experience in Maharashtra. Don’t perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used?” the CJI said during the brief proceedings.





The court dismissed the ED’s appeal, upholding the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash the case. The case involves allegations of corruption and alleged irregularities in land allotted to BM Parvathi, wife of CM Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah hails verdict

Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Karnataka High Court judgement, which quashed the ED notice in the MUDA case.



Also read | MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 more properties worth Rs 100 crore

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) called the ruling a step towards justice and a blow to politically motivated interference.

“Supreme Court upholds judgement of the High Court quashing ED notice in Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh MUDA Case. SLPs dismissed. Court cautioned about making adverse remarks against ED. They stated that the matter must not be politicised. Fight your battles before the electorate. Dismissed as they find no fault in the learned single judge’s order. Justice has prevailed and ED interference has been put to an end in the MUDA case,” the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)