MUDA case: HC issues notice to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, her brother

In the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday (July 10) issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, and her brother, B M Mallikarjuna Swamy.

The next hearing of the case is on September 4. The court also issued notices to the Director General of Police and the Vijayanagar Police Station Inspector in Mysuru.

Petition for CBI probe

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwara Rao and Justice C M Joshi heard the petitions filed by the original complainant Snehamayi Krishna, Siddaramaiah, and J Devaraju, the owner of the disputed land. Krishna had requested the court to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while Siddaramaiah and Devaraju sought quashing of the case.

Senior advocate K G Raghavan, appearing on behalf of Krishna, informed the Bench that Parvathi had not been issued a notice previously in the appeal petition that sought a CBI investigation.

Similarly, it was pointed out that in another appeal filed by Devaraju, which sought to quash the basis of being subjected to both civil and criminal proceedings, no notices had been issued to Parvathi, Swamy, the DGP, or the Vijayanagar police station Inspector.

Governor's permission

Taking note of these procedural lapses, the court ordered that notices and hand summons be issued to all parties involved.

Earlier, a single-judge Bench had upheld the Governor’s permission to investigate Siddaramaiah on September 24, 2024. A month later, Siddaramaiah filed an appeal challenging that order. Though 10 months have passed since the single Bench's order, the comprehensive hearing on the appeals has not yet begun. So far, a total of four appeals related to this case have been submitted in the court.

