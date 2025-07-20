Russian woman not an anomaly; foreigners often live in Gokarna caves

The coastal Karnataka town of Gokarna, known as the Southern Kashi, attracts everyone with its natural beauty. Recently, it has attracted even more attention because of a 40-year-old Russian woman being found to be living in a cave with her two small children. But is she an exception? Locals say no.

Thousands of tourists from European countries such as the USA, Russia, Israel, Italy, and Sweden come to Gokarna’s beaches to enjoy nature freely. Among them, many overstay their tourist visas.

Why tourists prefer caves

Gokarna has more than eight caves located on the hills next to Om Beach and on those above Kudle Beach. Among these, Ramateertha and Gogarbha are significant, and there are other smaller caves nearby. It is common for foreign tourists to meditate here.

Local resident Sujay Shetty told The Federal that those seeking solitude and those into drugs often stay in the caves. So do those who overstay their visas, those facing financial problems, and those who want to live independently, free of rules.

Foreign tourists coming to Gokarna after the monsoon stay for four to five months. They enjoy their time in the caves as long as they are there. If they opt for hotel rooms, resorts, or rental houses, they must provide identification, fill in forms, pay high rents, and cannot consume drugs, as they are under the watch of hotel staff and CCTV cameras. To avoid these hassles, they choose caves for their stay, hotelier Nagaraj Naik told The Federal.

Fewer tourists after COVID

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gokarna was flooded with foreign tourists. Every year, more than 10,000 tourists would land in Gokarna. Hotels, resorts, rental rooms — and caves — were fully booked. Not only that, but they also used to stay in makeshift huts made of coconut leaves. Business was booming.

But after COVID, the number of foreign tourists has significantly decreased, and business has also declined. But the case of Nina Kutina, the Russian woman living in a cave with her two children, has brought Gokarna under the international spotlight once again, local teacher Manjunath Bhatt told The Federal.

Among the tourists, a large number of people respect the religious purity of the place and lead simple lives. They find mental peace by living in devotion and meditation. However, some have caused trouble by doing drugs and getting involved in minor criminal activities, said local businessman Ravi Naik.