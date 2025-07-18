Gokarna incident: Russian woman's partner says he was not allowed to meet children in Tumakuru

Days after Russian national Nina Kutina was taken into custody for residing in a forest cave near Gokarna with her two daughters, her estranged partner is now demanding shared custody of their daughters.

Dror Goldstein, an Israeli citizen who is believed to split his time between Goa and abroad, travelled to Tumakuru, a town in Karnataka, in an attempt to meet his daughters — six-year-old Prema and four-year-old Ama — who are currently under government custody.

Entry denied

Goldstein said he had last seen Kutina and the children at Gokarna’s main beach a few months ago and had no idea they had relocated to a cave in the forested Ramatirtha hills. “I knew she was in Gokarna, but I didn’t know she was living in a cave,” he said.

“I came to Tumkur to meet my two daughters. They are staying here. I travelled over three hours from Bengaluru,” Goldstein told news agency ANI, recalling his visit to the Foreign Detention Centre.

However, procedural hurdles prevented him from seeing the girls.

“At the detention centre, I was told to wait for the manager. After an hour, she arrived and informed me I couldn’t enter without a written letter from the FRO (Foreigners Registration Office),” he said.

Goldstein noted that he has been financially supporting Kutina since the birth of their first child. “I send her money every month and come to India to spend six months with them,” he said.

Shared custody

Goldstein said he wants to see his daughters and wants to have shared custody. He expressed concern about the possibility of losing contact with his daughters if they are deported to Russia.

“My wish is to stay close to my daughters. I don’t want to separate them from their mother — they are very attached to her. But I want to be part of their lives, ensure they receive proper education, stay healthy and happy. I’ll go wherever they are,” he said.

Speaking earlier to PTI, Goldstein had remarked, “I just want to see my daughters a few times a week and take care of them. If they are sent to Russia, it will become difficult to remain in contact. I hope they can stay in India.”

Sudden disappearance

Goldstein and Kutina reportedly met in Goa in 2017 and had spent time living in both India and Ukraine before their relationship ended a few years ago.

According to him, they lost contact after Kutina left Goa with the children a few months ago.

“I eventually found them on a beach in Gokarna, but Kutina didn’t allow me to spend time with them as I no longer live with them,” he said, adding that Kutina has insisted on raising the children alone.

Following their disappearance from Goa, Goldstein filed a missing person complaint. He now intends to pursue legal action to gain joint custody.

Kutina and her daughters were discovered living in a cave atop Ramatirtha Hill in Gokarna during a police patrol on July 11.