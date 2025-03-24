RSS under fire for ‘ignoring Kannada, promoting Hindi’ at Bengaluru meet

Kannada activists have hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the latter's leadership meeting in Bengaluru had all the banners in Hindi, without a trace of Kannada.

Kannada activists vented their ire on social media against the way the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ended a meeting while completely ignoring the language of Karnataka.

“RSS disregards Kannada and places only Hindi in the background display on stage,” one social media user wrote. “This clearly proves they love Hindi more than Kannada.”

Bengaluru and Kannada

Another Karnataka resident was more trenchant.

“Not a single Kannada word was used in the background. Bengaluru is a Kannada city. Can we really expect RSS to save Kannada culture? Without Kannada, Hindu Dharma will die in Bengaluru.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day event in Channenahalli area on Friday (March 21).

Promoting Hindi

Some critics accused the RSS of promoting one language in the name of culture.

“RSS preaches cultural pride but disrespects Karnataka by sidelining Kannada at its event in Bengaluru. This is OUR land, OUR language, not a place for Hindi imposition! Karnataka isn't a Hindi colony.”

‘War against Kannada’

Another post charged the RSS with declaring “a war against Kannada and Kannadiga identity”.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is considered the RSS’s highest decision-making body, meeting annually to discuss organizational plans and national issues.