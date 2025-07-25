Rameshwaram Cafe files complaint over 'worm in food' claim, alleges extortion attempt

Rameshwaram Cafe has filed an official police complaint against a group of people, accusing them of attempting to malign the brand and extorting money by staging a false incident of food contamination at its Bengaluru airport outlet.

'Worm in food'

A customer had alleged that a worm was found inside a dish served to him at the airport outlet of Rameshwaram Cafe on Thursday (July 24).

He also shared a purported video of the worm in his food, which quickly went viral on social media.

According to the formal complaint lodged by the cafe, the incident occurred on July 24 morning, when a group of five to seven individuals created a public disturbance, falsely alleging that the food served contained an insect.

Cafe files complaint

"Reportedly, the individuals then threatened to circulate the video on social media unless they were compensated. Shortly after, the team received a phone call demanding Rs 25 lakhs in cash to avoid reputational harm to the brand," the cafe said in a statement.

Rameshwaram Cafe, in its statement, said that it has submitted call records, message screenshots, and other documentation to the police, requesting immediate legal action against the blackmail attempt.

The cafe also urged the public and media to refrain from sharing unverified content that could mislead consumers and damage the reputation of businesses working with integrity.

'Attempts to extort money'

Dismissing the allegations, Rameshwaram Cafe founder Divya Raghav said they categorically deny the baseless accusation that a worm or insect was found in their food.

"The safety and hygiene of our food preparation are non-negotiable. We operate under the strictest quality protocols, especially at sensitive locations like airports, where routine audits and hygiene checks are mandatory. This is clearly a case of a staged act with malicious intent to extort money and malign our brand,” she said.

She also alleged that there have been similar attempts in the past where in different instances customers have put stones and insects in the food but were caught red-handed.

"We will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will pursue stringent legal action to ensure such unethical acts are exposed and discouraged,” she added.