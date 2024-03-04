Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Why NIA has decided to take over the probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking over Rameshwaram Cafe blast case probe, in a complete departure from its earlier stance,

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Alok Mohan made the announcement, underscoring the gravity of the incident. The move -- technicalities to hand over the case to NIA are in progress -- points to a coordinated effort between the state and the National law enforcement agencies to unravel the blast case's complexities.

A blast ripped through the Rameshwaram Café, a popular eatery in the Brookefield area of Bengaluru, injuring nine people on Friday (March 1).

MHA steps in

Earlier, the state government was reluctant to hand over the case to the central agency as it thought it might "manipulate" the investigation to help the BJP create a narrative against the Congress-led government in an election year.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stepped in to seek investigation by NIA into the case and asked the agency to register a case suo motu, sources said. The NIA registered a separate FIR in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case and met the state home ministry officials and DG-IGP to convey the Centre’s message.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara sought permission from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who agreed to hand over the case to NIA, sources said.

NIA to take charge

On Monday (March 4), a delegation of NIA officials held discussions with DG-IGP Mohan to streamline the transition and address necessary procedural formalities. Even as NIA is gearing up to take charge of the case, city police teams, including the Central Crime Branch (CCB), armed with vital leads, are simultaneously pursuing the suspect responsible for the blast.

A senior police officer emphasised the collaborative approach, with city teams working hand in hand with NIA officials, to ensure a comprehensive and efficient probe.

CCTV footage

A CCTV footage from the cafe has become a pivotal piece of evidence. Analysis revealed that the suspect spent 10 minutes inside the establishment, leaving shortly before the blast occurred. The footage, showing the blast occurring at approximately 11:34 am, captures the suspect entering with a bag and exiting at 11:43 am without it.