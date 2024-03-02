Rameshwaram Café blast: Suspect caught on CCTV with bag with suspected bomb

The police have obtained CCTV footage from the Rameshwaram Caféin Bengaluru’s Whitefield where an explosion occurred on Friday (March 1) that throws more clarity on the possible suspects.

The CCTV video shows a man carrying a bag into the café. It also catches him carrying a plate of idlis, his face covered with a mask, glasses, and a cap on his head. The police say that he left the bag allegedly containing the bomb and left the café before the blast happened.



Another person, who was seen along with the main suspect, has been detained by the police and is being questioned. The explosion which took place just before 1 pm caused injuries to 10 people. The police have invoked the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act in the case.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the blast may been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). He asked the public not to politicise the incident and to cooperate in the investigation being carried out by security agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the scene of the blast quickly and carried out a detailed inquiry. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken the lead in the investigation, and several teams are pursuing clues to identify and apprehend the main suspect.

Bomb squads and NSG commandos are combing the locality the day after the explosion, and forensic teams are gathering evidence at the scene of the crime to identify the nature of the explosive device that was used to trigger the blast.