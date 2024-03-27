Rameshwaram Café blast: NIA raids more terror hideouts in Karnataka

It's almost a month after suspected Islamists bombed the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is hunting for people involved in the terror attack.

On Wednesday, NIA officials searched five suspected hideouts in Shivamogga and Tirthahalli in Karnataka. More than 15 officers were involved in the operation.

NIA officials also raided three places in Chennai, from where the terrorist who planted the bomb in the café on March 1 had come. The accused was said to have been in Tamil Nadu for two months.

Chennai link

The NIA had traced the terrorist after noting a hat with number 10 printed on it that was bought in Chennai.

The houses searched in Chennai were said to belong to those who gave money to the terrorists who targeted Rameshwaram Café.

Five people were injured in the Bengaluru blast.