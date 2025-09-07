Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna now a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara jail

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently serving a life term in Parappana Agrahara prison, has been assigned the task of a library clerk in the said prison. He is serving a sentence in connection with a rape case.

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told news agency PTI on Sunday (September 7).

He needs to work 12 days a month

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead. He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.

However, Revanna's schedule is limited as he spends time attending court proceedings and meeting his lawyers.

Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna. Prajwal was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in one of the rape cases filed against him.

