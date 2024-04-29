Prajwal ‘sex scandal’: Father Revanna says videos ‘4-5 years old’

Amid allegations of a sex scandal against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, his father and party MLA HD Revanna said on Monday (April 29) that the alleged videos of his son being circulated in Karnataka were “four to five years old”.



The Congress on Monday claimed there were “more than 3,000 videos with hundreds of women being sexually harassed, violated and even brutalised by MP Prajwal Revanna.”

The grand old party has even questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue. In Karnataka, BJP and JD(S) have forged an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sitting MP Prajwal is NDA’s candidate for the Hassan constituency in Karnataka. It went to polls last Friday (April 26) and after voting, Prajwal left for Germany.

Reacting for the first time to the allegations against his son Prajwal, Revanna, a JD(S) MLA, said, “I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away.”

He added, “They have released something that is four to five years old. Expelling him (Prajwal Revanna) from the party is left to the party high command. It is their (Congress) state government. Let them investigate. Prajwal was anyway going abroad. He didn’t know an FIR was going to be filed against him. For the last 40 years under Congress we have faced several investigations. Be it CoD or SIT. I haven't spoken to Deve Gowda on this. Action will be taken according to law. Since the special investigation team is looking into the case, I will not react any further.”

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against Revanna and his son Prajwal.

The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have “vulgar conversations” with her.

The complainant in the case has said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani.

She has alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as that of other members of her family.