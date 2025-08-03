Prajwal now prisoner no 15528; activists seek action for pen drive leak too

A day after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was assigned a prisoner number at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central prison, news agency PTI reported on Sunday (August 3) citing jail authorities.

Prisoner number 15528 was officially allotted to him on Sunday morning.

Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, spent his first night in jail following Saturday’s sentencing after a court found him guilty the day before. He was reportedly in tears and appeared visibly distressed.

Prajwal breaks down

Prison doctors assessed his health late on Saturday night to ensure his medical condition was stable. “He broke down during the medical check-up and expressed his anguish to the staff,” a senior official said.

Prajwal has reportedly informed the staff that he has approached the high court challenging the conviction.

The former MP is currently lodged in a high-security cell and is being provided enhanced security. According to prison officials, the standard dress code for convicts is being followed, and he will be required to wear the uniform given to prisoners.

Who leaked videos?

With Prajwal in jail, there is a growing demand for harsh punishment for those who distributed the pen drive linked to the case.

Women’s activists and organizations are insisting that those who shared pen drives containing videos of the victims, thereby publicly auctioning their dignity for political gain, should also face punishment.

In an interview with The Federal Karnataka, activist Roopa Hassan stated that the life sentence given to Prajwal has brought some solace to the victims. The swift verdict from the special court for public representatives has increased trust in the judiciary, she said, urging the rest of the victims to come forward and file complaints, emboldened by this verdict.

Assault on dignity

According to Roopa Hassan, the act of sharing those pen drives is as heinous a crime as the rape committed by Prajwal.

“Pen drives were distributed on the streets of Hassan solely for political gain. This has severely impacted the dignity of countless women and auctioned their honour. We must identify those who committed this act and impose strict punishment on them,” she insisted.

“We have information that the investigation into the pen drive distribution case has reached the stage of filing charges. Investigative agencies should promptly file charges in court and ensure that all those behind this crime are punished,” she emphasized.

Life term

Prajwal was on Saturday sentenced to prison term for the remainder of his life, while the court slapped an overall fine of Rs 11.50 lakh on him, directing that Rs 11.25 lakh be paid to the victim, a domestic help of his family.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat convicted Prajwal (34) in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases against him. The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic help at the family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district’s Holenarasipura.

She was raped twice — at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence — in 2021 and the act recorded by Prajwal on his mobile phone.

Prajwal’s punishment

Prajwal was booked under sections 376(2)(k) (being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman), 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC, and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the IT Act, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the case.

The court sentenced Prajwal to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 5 lakh as fine, under Section 376(2)(k), and imprisonment for life which shall mean remainder of natural life along with Rs 5 lakh fine under Section 376(2)(n).

He has also been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years and Rs 25,000 fine under Section 354A, rigorous imprisonment for seven years and Rs 50,000 fine under Section 354B, rigorous imprisonment for three years and Rs 25,000 fine under Section 354C.

A two-year RI has also been given to Prajwal, with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 506, imprisonment of three years, and fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 201, and imprisonment of three years and fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 66 E of IT Act.

(With inputs from The Federal Karnataka and agencies)