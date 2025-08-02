Prajwal Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna, on Saturday (August 2), was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for People's Representatives in connection with a rape case of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

Prajwal Revanna was convicted under Section 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of authority) of the IPC. The sentence was pronounced by Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhatt, who presided over the trial. The development comes a day after he was convicted in the case by a special court in Bengaluru in the rape case.

‘Sexual act recorded without consent’

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesh argued that the victim was subjected to considerable suffering, adding that the sexual acts were recorded without her consent.

“The victim was blackmailed and raped. The nature of the crime reflects the accused's twisted mindset. Prajwal, despite being a Member of Parliament, has committed such heinous acts. He has committed such despicable acts despite knowing the law. This is a serious crime,” said the Special Public Prosecutor.

“There are more cases against him of a similar nature. He has made obscene videos of many people. Recording videos is a serious crime. A maximum sentence should be imposed to serve as a warning to others,” he added, arguing that the accused should be sentenced to life imprisonment. The prosecution also argued that Prajwal did not show any remorse for his actions, arguing that those with money and power should not receive lesser sentences.

‘Politically motivated’

Nalini Mayagowda, arguing on behalf of Prajwal Revanna, argued that he has served the public as a young MP, adding that he did not enter politics for money. She also asked why the videos were made viral during the 2024 elections.

“This is a politically motivated action against Prajwal. The political status of the accused should not be a reason for punishment. If that happens, what will happen to his good name built over the years?” she said.

“Prajwal is only 34 years old. The victim has not been ostracised by society. She continues to live her life with her family as usual. She is married and has children. Life goes on, argued Nalini Mayagowda,” added Nalini.

She further stated that the court should also consider Prajwal's future, adding that his reputation has already been tarnished in the media.

“He has been in jail since the day of his arrest. He has elderly parents. His grandfather is a former Prime Minister. His political status should not be the only reason for punishment. It should also be noted that such videos were circulated just before the elections,” she said.

What Did Prajwal Revanna Say

During the hearing, Prajwal Revanna asked why the incident was not reported when he was an MP.

“No one made such allegations while I was an MP. If I had committed rape, why was it not reported then? Why did they do this during the election period?” He added that he would accept whatever decision the court makes.

(The story was first published in Federal Karnataka)