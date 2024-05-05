Prajwal Revanna can return tonight; alert issued at Bengaluru airport: Sources

Absconding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has a blue corner notice issued against him, can return to India today, said sources.

The MP, who had fled to Germany after a sex scandal involving him broke out, is expected to arrive either at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airport.

An alert has been issued at Bengaluru Airport, added the sources. Karnataka home minister Parameshwara told the media a day ago that Interpol's help has been taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India.

Blue corner notice

A blue corner notice is issued by Interpol to enable countries to “share alerts and requests for information (on wanted persons/crimes) worldwide”.

A blue notice is meant to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime. Generally speaking, blue notices are issued prior to or immediately after the filing of criminal charges.

In 2020, Interpol issued a blue notice to locate fugitive godman Nithyananda, who had fled the country amidst allegations of sexual abuse and rape in 2019.

Meanwhile, his father JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was arrested on Saturday in the alleged Karnataka sex scandal case by the Special Investigation Committee (SIT), which is probing the sexual assault allegations against Revanna and his son, Prajwal.