Modi's Bengaluru visit: Traffic curbs ahead of Metro Yellow Line inauguration

Bengaluru is set to witness on Sunday, August 10, major traffic diversions and parking restrictions as part of preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the much-anticipated Yellow Line of the city’s Namma Metro.

During his hours-long stay in the IT capital, he will also lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 and flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, which issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the arrival of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries and movement of heavy crowds, announced restrictions on several stretches in the state capital between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.

Bengaluru Traffic cops' advisory

“An inauguration event of the Yellow Metro Line will be held on 10.08.2025 near Ragigudda Metro Station on Marenahalli Main Road which falls under the jurisdiction of Jayanagar Traffic Police Station. A large number of dignitaries and public are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony,” the advisory said, adding details about traffic changes that will be implemented to ensure smooth movements on the road.

Bengaluru's Metro railway network has seen a quick expansion in the last few years, catering to the city's burgeoning population.

It said traffic restrictions will be in effect on Marenahalli Main Road (from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road) and from Marenahalli East Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction between 8:30 am and 12 noon.

Between 12 and 2:30 pm, the restrictions will be followed from Silk Board towards Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover and Hosur Road; from Hosur towards Bengaluru City; and on roads in Electronic City Phase 1, including Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and H.P. Avenue Road.

Alternative routes

The Bengaluru Traffic Police authorities also alerted people and vehicles about alternative routes. For example, those coming from Rajalakshmi Junction on Marenahalli Main Road towards Jayadeva can go left from Banashankari Bus Stand via Sarakki Market Road/9th Cross Road, take I.G. Circle, R.V. Dental Junction, and reach Jayadeva via 8th Main Road – 9th Cross Road Junction.

People were also advised to reach Bannerghatta Road through Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road.

Vehicles originating from 4th Main Road heading towards Jayadeva were advised to take a right turn at Rajalakshmi Junction, a left on Sarakki Main Road, take the I.G. Circle, R.V. Dental route, and reach Jayadeva/Bannerghatta Road via 8th Main – 9th Cross Junction.

The advisory also asked vehicles coming from East End Circle heading towards Banashankari to take 29th Main Road, turn left on 28th Main Road, reach 8th Main – 9th Cross Junction, turn right at Dalmia Junction and then continue on Outer Ring Road. They can take Sarakki Junction and reach Kanakapura Road and Banashankari.

Those traveling from NICE Road to Hosur Road should exit at Bannerghatta Junction and use Jigani Road to reach Hosur Road via Bommasandra Junction.

In Electronic City Phase 1, people have been told to use 2nd Cross Road, Shikaripalya Road, Hulimangala Road, and Gollahalli Road.

Parking will be temporarily prohibited on Marenahalli Main Road, 4th Main Road, and 18th Main Road.

Modi’s Bengaluru itinerary

Modi is expected to land at HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10:30 am. From there, he will reach KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station by a combination of helicopter ride and road travel, local reports said.

Around 11 am, he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express trains between Bengaluru and Belagavi, Amritsar and Katra (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi) and Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune.

He will reach Ragigudda Metro Station around 11:45 am to inaugurate Namma Metro’s Yellow Line and travel to Electronics City by train. He will then reach the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Electronic City Phase I, where he will officially inaugurate the Yellow Line and lay the foundation for Namma Metro’s third phase. He will leave for New Delhi by 2:45 pm.

The Yellow Line between Ragigudda and Bommasandra of Phase 2 of Bangalore Metro stretches over 19 kilometres with 16 stations, worth around Rs 7,160 crore. Once the new line becomes operational, Bengaluru's metro network will go up to 96 kilometres. The line will also be the first to have driverless trains and aided by artificial intelligence (AI).

The third phase, for which Modi will lay the foundation stone, is worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The total length of the project will be more than 44 kilometres.