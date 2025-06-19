Chennai Metro girder collapse: CMRL slaps Rs 1 crore fine on L&T

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) moved from receiving international accolades to announcing a hefty penalty, all within 24 hours.

On the one hand, CMRL bagged a double win at the Global Greentech Environmental and Sustainability Awards 2025. On the other hand, it imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on its contractor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, following a fatal accident on Chennai Metro’s Phase II construction site.

Metro accident kills biker

On the night of June 12, two recently installed 20-foot-long I-girders collapsed near Manapakkam, on the Poonamallee-Mount corridor, killing a 43-year-old biker named Ramesh. The girders were part of the elevated viaduct being constructed under Phase II of the Chennai Metro.

Soon after the accident, CMRL announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family, while L&T separately offered Rs 20 lakh. An inquiry committee constituted by CMRL found contractor L&T “primarily responsible” for the accident.

In a statement, the Metro authority said action had been taken against both the Chief Safety Manager, Environmental, Social, Health and Safety (ESHS) and the Senior ESHS Manager of the contractor. A penalty of Rs 1 crore has also been imposed on L&T.

Ironically, just a day before taking action on L&T, CMRL had announced its win at the Environmental and Sustainability Summit 2025 in New Delhi. The agency received awards for its initiatives on gender equality and environmental responsibility.

The Metro authority's X post said, "A proud moment for CMRL on receiving the Gender Equality Award for the first time. This Global Award highlights the outstanding organizations, leaders and their teams who are driving change and helping to build a better future for all. This award represents CMRL's recognition and outstanding commitment to Gender Equality and Environmental Protection. CMRL has consistently promoted inclusive workplace policies, ensuring equal opportunities in recruitment, training, leadership roles, and workplace safety for all genders."





