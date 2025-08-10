PM Modi credits Indian tech, 'Make in India' for Operation Sindoor's success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 10) said Indian technology and ‘Make in India’ were behind the success of Operation Sindoor, which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.



Delivering his speech at the ‘Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City’ event in Bengaluru, he said the world for the first time saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability to destroy the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor triumph

“The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours,” Modi said.

“Our technology and the strength of Make in India are behind the success of Operation Sindoor,” he said. Bengaluru and its youth had a major role in Operation Sindoor, he added.



#WATCH | Karanataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This is the first time I have come to Bengaluru after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor saw the success of the Indian forces, our ability to destroy terrorist hideouts several kilometres across the border, and our… pic.twitter.com/6VnEEWg8l9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Modi said, “Bengaluru is emerging as a symbol of the rise of a new India, a city that has placed the country’s flag firmly on the global IT map. The driving force behind Bengaluru’s success story is the hard work and talent of its people.”

Advancing Aatmanirbhar vision

The prime minister said, “We must enhance the presence of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our products should meet the ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ standards, meaning they must be free of defects and produced without harming the environment. I’m confident that Karnataka’s talent will spearhead this vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”



He said, “Our next major priority, building on current achievements, should be a ‘Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat’… This is the time to focus more on India’s needs and accelerate the development of new products.”

He said digital solutions have now reached every village, and India accounts for over 50% of the world’s real-time transactions through UPI. “Technology is helping us bridge the gap between the government and citizens. We are also investing in innovations like AI-powered threat detection to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every individual in society. Bengaluru is playing an active role in this mission,” he added.