Ola Electric suicide: Death note sent for forensic tests as cops probe many angles

K Aravind, the 38-year-old Ola Electric engineer who allegedly died by suicide on September 28 due to workplace harassment, had reportedly not received his variable pay and incentives for two years.

After filing an FIR against Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal and senior official Subrata Kumar Das on October 6, the family now reportedly plans to approach the state Labour Department seeking action against the company headquartered in Bengaluru’s Koramangala.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation in the case, and the death note seized from Aravind’s house has been sent to the forensic science laboratory.

Unnatural death

K Aravind, a homologation engineer at Ola Electric, allegedly took poison at his house in Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru, on September 28. He was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, after which a case of unnatural death was registered on September 30.

Two days after his death, the company deposited Rs 17.46 lakh into Aravind’s account as his full and final settlement, which initially caught the police’s eye. A subsequent search in his house led to the discovery of a 28-page death note in which Arvind mentioned harassment by “senior officials” without naming anyone.

Complaint 6 days later

Arvind’s brother Ashwin Kannan filed a complaint at the Subrahmanyapur police station on October 6, following which an FIR was registered against Agarwal, Das and Ola Electric Company under Section 108, Section 3(5) of the BNSS.

“My brother Arvind often told me about the increasing pressure and harassment at work at Ola Electric. But I never imagined that it would be so serious that it would end my brother’s life. My brother was single and lived with our parents. He was very fond of bike design,” Ashwin has told the media.

Notices have been issued to Das, head of the Homologation Department, and Agarwal. They have been asked to respond within seven days. Meanwhile, Ola approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the FIR. It has been granted temporary relief in the case.

Company statement

The company said in a statement that Aravind was associated with Ola Electric for three and a half years. “He was working as an engineer at the head office in Bengaluru. He had not complained about any harassment from anyone, including at his workplace, and had not had any communication with senior officials,” it said.

Commenting on the payment to the bank account, a company spokesperson said, “We have paid the money as an immediate relief to Arvind’s family.”

Ola Electric has moved the high court challenging the FIR and has obtained interim relief. It has clarified to the court that Arvind had not complained about any kind of harassment at the workplace.

Aspects under probe

The police are reportedly investigating several aspects, including harassment by company officials, the details mentioned in the 28-page death note, the family members who filed the complaint six days late, the money paid by Ola, and the allegations against the Ola officials.

“The death note seized from Aravind’s house has been sent to the forensic science laboratory. Action will be taken only after examining the death note,” Inspector Manjugowda of Subrahmanyapur Police Station told The Federal Karnataka.

Manjunath G, Additional Labour Commissioner (Industrial Relations), was quoted by a media house as saying that the department would look into the matter if the family approached it. “The company is not exempt from labour laws,” he told the media house.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)