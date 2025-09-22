Sridhar Vembu asks Indians to ‘return home, rebuild lives’ amid chaos over H-1B visa fee

While India’s IT and technology sectors are struggling to come to terms with the Donald Trump administration’s decision to raise the fee of H-1B visa by a massive margin, Indian tech leader Sridhar Vembu has come up with a prescription for those who might have to bear the brunt of the new move: “Come back home”.

Partition analogy

The billionaire co-founder and chief scientist of Zoho Corporation, in an X post on Sunday (September 21) advised the H-1B visa holders to return to India and set up their lives here. Comparing the situation with the Partition of 1947, when many of his Sindhi friends saw their families leave everything behind to come to India and start from scratch and become successful, Vembu said it might take five years for the holders of the American visa to rebuild their lives in India, but it would be rewarding in the long run.

He also asked them not to live a life filled with fear.

“I have heard so many accounts from Sindhi friends about how their families had to leave everything and come to India during partition. They rebuilt their lives and Sindhis have done well in India,” he said.

“I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well,” he added.

— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2025

H-1B fees leave Indian techies baffled

In a sudden development that left several thousand Indian tech employees in the US worried, many of whom had to drop their plans to visit India for the festive season at the last moment and even cancel personal ceremonies such as marriage, the Trump administration ordered a big hike in the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000. It said it would be a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions and not to the existing holders.

While people in the US decided against leaving the country, wondering whether they would be blocked from re-entering, those already in India were scrambling for flights to return, particularly after many American tech giants asked their employees to return to the US by September 21, when the new fee became effective.

Vembu himself has worked in the US before returning to India to build Zoho into a global software powerhouse. According to him, the current turmoil could prove to be a turning point for Indian talent. He felt today's India offers several opportunities compared to the past, and those determined to make it big would ultimately benefit.

Vembu's idea gets brickbats

However, his suggestion did not go down well with many.

One said, “Sridhar, stop preaching. Try practicing some goodness instead of blowing your trumpet everywhere. And please do not compare this with Partition. Lakhs lost their lives, families were torn apartand the trauma still runs. Sindhis, Punjabis, Bengalis…everyone across what was then undivided India was scarred. These wounds are not to be trivialized. Just stop.”

“Hello, can you please stop this nonsense? What will you do if they all return to India? Indian techies in USA leading a decent life, will they get it in this poor country? Why should one to struggle for years and generations to lead a decent life?” said another user on X.