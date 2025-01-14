How and why the Naxalite appeal has faded in Karnataka

The year was 2004. Deep inside a dense forest in the Western Ghats, Saketh Rajan, a Naxalite commander in Karnataka, expressed confidence that there were plenty of opportunities in the region to strengthen the Maoist movement.

He was told that in the Malnad region, there were no significant conflicts between landlords and labourers. Indeed, there was an emotional bond between them. “In such a scenario, will your struggle succeed?”

Rajan maintained that there was exploitation by landlords, deceit in wages, atrocities on women, restrictions on forest produce, lack of basic facilities and the absence of education. “All these are opportunities to strengthen our organization.”

Death of a Naxalite

A year later, however, the police shot dead Rajan at Menasinahadya in Chikmagalur district in 2005. His death marked the beginning of the end for the Naxalite movement in Karnataka although there was initial speculation that the Maoists might retaliate with a significant resurgence in violence in the state.

Now, the recent surrenderby six prominent Maoists has prompted the Congress government in the state to claim a "Naxalite-free Karnataka”.

Also Read: With core issues unaddressed, can Karnataka truly be free of Naxalism?

Naxalites in Karnataka

The Naxalite movement in Karnataka, which spanned over three decades, faced multiple challenges unique to the state. The Western Ghats region had no entrenched feudal exploitation. Landlords and labourers often shared a harmonious relationship, which limited the appeal of a revolutionary movement.

Progressive writer and social activist Banjagere Jayaprakash told The Federal that awareness has increased among the people in the Malnad region.

Ebbing armed struggle

In the past, Naxalite leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana supported the struggles in the Western Ghats. This scenario no longer exists. Even in Maharashtra, the Maoist movement has significantly diminished, he said.

"In the current era of advanced technology, armed struggle has become difficult. Families of Naxalites have faced deaths, amplifying the consequences. Direct and indirect harassment leads to further distress`" he said.

Journalist Nagaraj Nerige, who has extensively covered the Naxalite movement, said there was no systematic exploitation by landlords in the region.

Changing tribal profile

“With fewer labour disputes, the movement struggled to gain mass support. Over time, awareness grew among the tribals. Their children sought education and employment in cities, including government jobs. This migration further eroded the movement’s base.”

Additionally, government schemes like MGNREGA and the Forest Rights Act played a pivotal role in improving the living conditions of tribals when the country had a Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The Manmohan Singh government also introduced employment guarantees, midday meals and land rights for tribal communities. Residential schools for tribal children were opened and basic infrastructure like roads and electricity reached remote areas.

Also Read: Six Naxalites, including four women, surrender in Karnataka

Government intervention

These measures provided alternatives to the violent struggle advocated by the Naxalites.

At the same time, with the arrival of Naxalites in Malnad, wages for laborers increased and whatever exploitation was happening dramatically decreased.

Over time, the tribals’ economic conditions improved due to government intervention and shifting dynamics in the labour market. As education spread, many tribals found opportunities beyond the coffee plantations that once dominated the region.

Better wages today

“Today, labour shortages have forced landlords to increase wages,” Nerige said. “The tribals are earning more and are less dependent on the forests. This economic upliftment has further distanced them from the Naxalite ideology.”

State schemes introduced by successive governments also chipped away at the Naxalite base.

Initiatives like free electricity, bus travel for women, unemployment allowances and subsidized rice under the BPL programme made life easier for tribals. These discouraged parents from allowing their children to join the Naxalites.

Technology against Maoists

Ajay Kumar Singh, a former DGP of Karnataka, recalls the introduction of the Naxalite surrender policy in 2010 when BS Yediyurappa was the chief minister. “The policy encouraged prominent Naxal leaders like Venkatesh, Jaya and Saroja to surrender. This not only weakened the movement but also highlighted the government’s intent to rehabilitate those willing to leave violence behind,” he told The Federal.