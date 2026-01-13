Bengaluru Metro fares likely to rise again

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro fares are likely to increase by 5 per cent from the beginning of February, after a recommendation by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

The panel has reportedly proposed an annual increase in the ticket prices by up to five per cent.

Reports of an impending hike in metro ticket prices have evoked angry reactions from several commuters who travel by Metro regularly. They argue that frequent fare hikes are making Metro travel unaffordable for the common man.

Major fare hike in Feb 2025

The latest proposed fare increase comes one year after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) carried out a major fare hike in February 2025 that saw ticket prices go up by up to 70 per cent.

The fare hike last year had made Bengaluru’s Namma Metro the most expensive metro network for travellers in India.

The prospect of regular fare hikes has raised concerns about whether public transport like the Metro would become unaffordable for regular users.

Some commuters argue that while the ticket prices keep going up, there are major drawbacks like poor last-mile connectivity, persistent overcrowding, and delay in introducing new lines.

They also felt that it was not fair to treat the metro as a premium service when the trains are overcrowded during peak hours.

Many are of the opinion that if metro fares continue to go up, people may resort to using private transport or buses, adding to the road congestion.

FFC recommendation

According to the report submitted by the FFC to the BMRCL last year, Metro ticket prices can be revised by up to 5 per cent annually from February 2026.

FFC’s recommendations are binding on the BMRCL under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Under the same legal provisions, annual fare adjustments can continue until a new FFC is set up.