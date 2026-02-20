MUDA petitioner Snehamayi Krishna arrested for 'fake bribery' allegations

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday (February 20) arrested social activist Snehamayi Krishna, known as the complainant in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam case, for allegedly creating and circulating a fake audio clip, tarnishing a government official. The alleged scam pertains to MUDA's allotment of land to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi.

Snehamayi Krishna, who had arrived at the Bangalore City Civil Court for a hearing related to the MUDA case, was arrested by the CCB police near the court premises. Soon after Krishna was taken into custody, his son attended the court hearing.

Action on the complaint of Natesh

The legal proceedings followed a complaint filed by former MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh with the CCB against Snehamayi Krishna. Natesh had alleged in his complaint that Krishna had created a fake audio clip and circulated it on Facebook, tarnishing his reputation.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Station under Section 66A of the IT Act, Sections 337, 336, and 340 of the BNS. Based on that, the police conducted a search operation at Krishna’s house in Mysuru and arrested him near the Bengaluru City Civil Court. Natesh has also reportedly submitted evidence regarding the audio clip to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh. Earlier, Snehamayi Krishna had written a letter alleging that D.B. Natesh, allegedly involved in the MUDA scam, had given a bribe of crores of rupees to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to secure his appointment as CEO of the Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Shalini Rajneesh’s warning

Shalini Rajneesh had clarified on Thursday that it was unreasonable to accuse senior officials of bribery without any supporting documents. The arrest of Snehamayi Krishna comes just a day after she warned that "baseless allegations will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken".