MUDA case | Lokayukta gives clean chit to Siddaramaiah, wife: Reports

In a major relief for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Lokayukta has reportedly given him a clean chit in the controversial Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. According to reports, the Lokayukta investigation found no evidence of involvement by CM Siddaramaiah or his wife, Parvathi, in the case.

The Lokayukta’s report apparently indicates that while officials violated regulations during land denotification and conversion processes, no role of CM Siddaramaiah was established in the scandal. Reports also highlight that MUDA commissioners and revenue officials were found to have blatantly disregarded the rules. The Lokayukta has mentioned seeking legal advice on further actions against the erring officials.

The investigation report into the MUDA scandal, led by Lokayukta SP TJ Udesh, has been finalized and will be submitted to the court on Monday (January 27). The report thoroughly examined all stages of the land conversion process for 3.16 acres under Survey No. 464, which resulted in the acquisition of 14 sites by MUDA. Although discrepancies by officials were identified, the Lokayukta concluded that neither CM Siddaramaiah nor his wife were involved in the case.

No misconduct without CM’s influence: Snehamayi Krishna

Responding to the reports of CM Siddaramaiah being given a clean chit, Snehamayi Krishna, the primary complainant in the MUDA scandal, expressed her scepticism. She stated that the officials could not have committed such violations without the influence of the Chief Minister. She added that although the clean chit was expected, it would not deter her fight. According to her, CM Siddaramaiah had undoubtedly used his influence in the case.

Siddaramaiah’s reaction

When questioned about the clean chit by the Lokayukta in the MUDA scandal, CM Siddaramaiah responded that he was unaware of the matter.

CBI investigation: Verdict expected Monday?

The state High Court is set to announce its verdict on petitions requesting a CBI investigation into the case on January 27 (Monday). Meanwhile, Lokayukta officials are expected to submit their investigation report to the court earlier that day. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the matter is also underway.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)