MUDA case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 142 immovable properties worth ₹300 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a scam involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The properties, registered under the names of real estate businessmen and agents, were reportedly part of illegal site allocations under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Irregularities worth Rs 700 crore, says ED

The ED revealed that 1,059 sites were irregularly allocated under a 50:50 compensation scheme, resulting in financial irregularities exceeding ₹700 crore. Influential individuals and real estate agents acquired these sites and sold them at high prices for unlawful gains. The investigation found that Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, had been illegally allocated 14 sites, with evidence of procedural violations, record tampering, and undue influence.

The Lokayukta police filed charges against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others under various sections of the IPC, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Karnataka Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act. The ED also uncovered lapses in the Revenue Department’s procedures, including falsified reports and irregular approvals.

Siddaramaiah’s son too in trouble?

Further, MLA Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son, and close associates allegedly exerted undue influence during the site allocation process. WhatsApp chats and financial transactions revealed close links between MUDA officials and private beneficiaries. Despite an order to halt allocations, 252 sites were allocated without approval, involving private individuals, including relatives of MUDA officials.

The ED concluded that these actions resulted in significant financial irregularities and procedural violations during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Deputy Chief Minister and later as an MLA.

(This article appeared first in Federal Karnataka)